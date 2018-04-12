Your pictures: My home town
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "my home town".
Leonardo Fugoso
Leonardo Fugoso: "We have called Eau Claire, Wisconsin, our home town since we moved here five years ago. Here the local high school band plays on Memorial Day, an American holiday which memorialises members of the armed forces who have died."
Kari Bjorn Thorleifsson
Kari Bjorn Thorleifsson: "This photo was taken on the corner of 7th Avenue and 32nd Street, New York, between 16:00 and 18:00 as people rush to Pennsylvania Station to catch the trains."
Sujith Sudarsan
Sujith Sudarsan: "This is a mass performance of a dance called Thiruvathirakali, and I took this photo from our home town of Alappuzha (Alleppey), Kerala. Thiruvathirakali is a traditional dance performed by women in order to attain marital bliss and celebrate female energy."
Douglas Taylor
Douglas Taylor: "This old adobe dates back to the years before the Gadsden Purchase brought Tucson into the United States in 1853, and the thick walls still keep it warm in the winter and cool in summer. It is the real, authentic architecture of Tucson, Arizona."
Miles Gomme
Miles Gomme: "Oxford is famed for all the bicycles that the students and professors ride around the city. Here is a typical scene with bikes leant against a college wall while another student rushes by on his way to his next lecture."
Dominic Meakin
Dominic Meakin: "This letterbox is on Tenison Road in Cambridge. It is distinctive, as it has been leaning to one side for as long as I can remember."
Andrada Rește
Andrada Rește: "In a fast-changing world, I feel most at peace in my home town Oradea, Romania. Here, the beauty of the buildings and the goodness of people is timeless. My grandfather gave me this old postcard as a reminder of this everlasting peace."
Verna Evans
Verna Evans: "In 1958 my father appeared on a postcard of Twickenham, London. Fifty years later in 2008, when he was 93 years old, I recreated the original views, with my father once again in the bottom left-hand shot. He was standing on the embankment looking across the River Thames towards Eel Pie Island. Like my father, I was born and brought up in Twickenham."
Carlos
Carlos: "My home town is now Barcelona. I moved here from London seven years ago. The city has different neighbourhood festivities almost every month and never stops to amaze me. This in the old port area of La Barceloneta."
Andy McClean
Andy McClean: "My home town is Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire, a seaside town that is often portrayed as deprived, sad, fading and a little desperate. I see it as quirky. The town has humour, character, and when an event is on, we make the most of it. "
Michael Ayden
And finally, an image by Michael Ayden of statues in Portishead, Somerset. The next theme is "holes", and the deadline for your entries is 17 April. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.