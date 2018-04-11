In Pictures

In pictures: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela memorial

  • 11 April 2018

Thousands of people have attended a memorial service in South Africa to commemorate the life of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. The anti-apartheid campaigner and ex-wife of Nelson Mandela, South Africa's first black president, died on 2 April.

South African Vice President David Mabuza gestures at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg, on April 11, 2018 during a memorial service for late South African anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Image copyright AFP
Image caption South Africa's Deputy President David Mabuza told the crowd that Ms Madikizela-Mandela fought "racial domination, class exploitation and gender oppression".
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's daughters Zanani (2-L) and Zindzi (3-L) with family members attend the memorial service of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Orlando stadium in Soweto, South Africa. Image copyright EPA
Image caption The Mandela daughters, Zanani and Zindzi, were in attendance. Opposition politician Mangosuthu Buthelezi said it was remarkable how they had grown up despite being robbed of their parents in childhood.
Memorial service of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Orlando stadium in Soweto, South Africa. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Mourners gave the "Black Power" salute, as speakers recalled how imprisonment and solitary confinement failed to break Ms Madikizela-Mandela.
An African National Congress (ANC) supporter at a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg's Soweto township, South Africa, 11 April 2018. Image copyright REUTERS
Image caption Many people were draped in the colours of the African National Congress, which led the fight against apartheid.
South African students joined mourners at the Olando Stadium in Soweto, outside Johannesburg, on 11 April 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Students were also among the mourners, paying tribute to a generation of activists who brought about the downfall of apartheid in 1994.
Mourners gather at the Olando Stadium in Soweto, outside Johannesburg, on April 11, 2018 during a memorial service for late South African anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Some wore shirts bearing the image of Ms Madikizela-Mandela, and had the words "hamba kahle", or farewell, printed on them.
Mourners attend the memorial service of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Orlando stadium in Soweto, South Africa, 11 April 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption A state funeral will be held on 14 April.

