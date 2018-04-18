The 1967 Six Day War changed the landscape of the Middle East. Israel launched a pre-emptive attack on Egypt, whose leader had threatened to wipe out the Jewish state. The ensuing conflict with Egypt, Jordan and Syria ended with Israel occupying the Sinai peninsula, Gaza, East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Golan Heights. It also placed the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, one of Judaism's holiest sites, in Jewish hands for the first time in almost 2,000 years.