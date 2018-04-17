In Pictures

Celebrating 50 years of powerful photography

  • 17 April 2018

The Association of British Photographers is celebrating its 50th anniversary with an exhibition by some the world's most respected photographers.

Photograph of a rare white rhino in a field named Alan by Rory Carnegie in 2013 Image copyright Rory Carnegie
Image caption A one-day-old rare white rhino calf named Alan was photographed by Rory Carnegie in 2013. Alan is the fourth rhino to be born at the Cotswold Wildlife Park since it opened in 1970.
Portrait photograph of the supermodel Twiggy taken by Barry Lategan in 1966 Image copyright Barry Lategan
Image caption Twiggy, the worlds first supermodel, was photographed by Barry Lategan in 1966. He said: "I looked through my camera and this face looked back at me and I turned round to Leonard [the hairdresser] and just went, 'Wow.'"

Photographs that will be on display include portraiture, advertising campaigns, and images that have documented wars, famine and humanitarian disasters.

Photograph of a Danish gymnast in the air by Jonathan Anderson and Edwin Low Image copyright Anderson & Low
Image caption Photographers Jonathan Anderson and Edwin Low collaborated with the National Danish Gymnastic Team from 1998 to 2002 to take a series of photographs based on the four elements: earth, air, fire and water. Here, a gymnast is suspended in the air.
Jillian Edelstein's portrait of Nelson Mandela taken in 1997 at the Presidential house Image copyright Jillian Edelstein
Image caption Jillian Edelstein spent four years photographing participants in South Africa's truth and reconciliation hearings. She took this portrait of Nelson Mandela in 1997 in a 10-minute sitting at the presidential house.
Men in boats float on a blood stained sea during the annual whale hunt in the Faroe Islands Image copyright Adam Woolfitt
Image caption Faroe islanders drive whales into the shallows and slaughter them at the annual Grindadrap. Adam Woolfitt's photograph, published in National Geographic in 1966, caused some controversy.

The exhibition will feature work by Nadav Kander, Duffy, Tim Flach, Tessa Traeger and John Claridge.

A frozen Abraham Lake in Alberta, Canada, with show capped mountains in the distance. Photographed by Paul Wakefield 2011. Image copyright PAul Wakefield
Image caption The frozen Abraham Lake in Alberta, Canada, was photographed by Paul Wakefield in 2011.
Photograph of a man holding his pregnant stomach for an advertising campaign designed to promote the use of contraceptive. Photograph by Alan Brooking taken in 1970 (The Pregnant Man). Image copyright Alan Brooking
Image caption The Pregnant Man by Alan Brooking was used in an advertising campaign in the 1970s by the Family Planning Association to remind men of the risks of unwanted pregnancy and promote the use of contraception at a time of sexual liberation.

The association was formed in 1968 by leading advertising and fashion photographers.

A monkey looking down the lens of the camera at photographer, Tim Flach. (Monkey Eyes, 2001) Image copyright Tim Flach
Image caption Tim Flach's Monkey Eyes, taken in 2001, captures an inquisitive monkey looking down the lens of the camera. Flach's photography explores the impact that humans have had on the natural world.
Photograph by Tessa Traeger of vegetables that have been arranged to recreate a painting by Monet of a bridge over a lily pond (Hommage to Monet, 1989). Image copyright Tessa Traeger
Image caption British photographer Tessa Traeger is known for her still life and food photography. Here, she recreates Monet's Bridge Over A Pond Of Water Lilies painting, using vegetables.
Portrait of a heavily tattooed inmate at the Centro Preventivo y de Cumplimiento de Penas Ciudad Barrios taken by Adam Hinton in 2013. Image copyright Adam Hinton
Image caption Adam Hinton photographed a tattooed inmate at the Centro Preventivo y de Cumplimiento de Penas Ciudad Barrio in 2013. The prison holds only members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang, one of the largest in El Salvador. There are no guards at the prison, which is run by the inmates.

The exhibition will be on display in the lobby of One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, and will be open daily from Monday 16 April to Friday 1 June 2018.

Princess Margaret, Lord Snowdon and their children David and Sarah in an open top car taken by Tom Murray in 1960 Image copyright Tom Murray
Image caption Tom Murray was the youngest photographer to receive a commission to photograph the Royal Family. Here, he captures Princess Margaret, Lord Snowdon and their children David and Sarah in 1960.
Portrait of sisters Hattie & Charlotte stood with horses from the on-going project, Our Human Condition, by Paul Wenham-Clarke in 2017. Image copyright Paul Wenham-Clarke
Image caption Paul Wenham-Clarke's project, Our Human Condition, documents the positive and negatives aspects of being human, and explores the relationship between siblings where one or more has a genetic condition. Sisters Hattie and Charlotte were photographed in 2017.

All photographs courtesy Association of Photographers.

