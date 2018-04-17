Celebrating 50 years of powerful photography

The Association of British Photographers is celebrating its 50th anniversary with an exhibition by some the world's most respected photographers.

Image copyright Rory Carnegie Image caption A one-day-old rare white rhino calf named Alan was photographed by Rory Carnegie in 2013. Alan is the fourth rhino to be born at the Cotswold Wildlife Park since it opened in 1970.

Image copyright Barry Lategan Image caption Twiggy, the worlds first supermodel, was photographed by Barry Lategan in 1966. He said: "I looked through my camera and this face looked back at me and I turned round to Leonard [the hairdresser] and just went, 'Wow.'"

Photographs that will be on display include portraiture, advertising campaigns, and images that have documented wars, famine and humanitarian disasters.

Image copyright Anderson & Low Image caption Photographers Jonathan Anderson and Edwin Low collaborated with the National Danish Gymnastic Team from 1998 to 2002 to take a series of photographs based on the four elements: earth, air, fire and water. Here, a gymnast is suspended in the air.

Image copyright Jillian Edelstein Image caption Jillian Edelstein spent four years photographing participants in South Africa's truth and reconciliation hearings. She took this portrait of Nelson Mandela in 1997 in a 10-minute sitting at the presidential house.

Image copyright Adam Woolfitt Image caption Faroe islanders drive whales into the shallows and slaughter them at the annual Grindadrap. Adam Woolfitt's photograph, published in National Geographic in 1966, caused some controversy.

The exhibition will feature work by Nadav Kander, Duffy, Tim Flach, Tessa Traeger and John Claridge.

Image copyright PAul Wakefield Image caption The frozen Abraham Lake in Alberta, Canada, was photographed by Paul Wakefield in 2011.

Image copyright Alan Brooking Image caption The Pregnant Man by Alan Brooking was used in an advertising campaign in the 1970s by the Family Planning Association to remind men of the risks of unwanted pregnancy and promote the use of contraception at a time of sexual liberation.

The association was formed in 1968 by leading advertising and fashion photographers.

Image copyright Tim Flach Image caption Tim Flach's Monkey Eyes, taken in 2001, captures an inquisitive monkey looking down the lens of the camera. Flach's photography explores the impact that humans have had on the natural world.

Image copyright Tessa Traeger Image caption British photographer Tessa Traeger is known for her still life and food photography. Here, she recreates Monet's Bridge Over A Pond Of Water Lilies painting, using vegetables.

Image copyright Adam Hinton Image caption Adam Hinton photographed a tattooed inmate at the Centro Preventivo y de Cumplimiento de Penas Ciudad Barrio in 2013. The prison holds only members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang, one of the largest in El Salvador. There are no guards at the prison, which is run by the inmates.

The exhibition will be on display in the lobby of One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, and will be open daily from Monday 16 April to Friday 1 June 2018.

Image copyright Tom Murray Image caption Tom Murray was the youngest photographer to receive a commission to photograph the Royal Family. Here, he captures Princess Margaret, Lord Snowdon and their children David and Sarah in 1960.

Image copyright Paul Wenham-Clarke Image caption Paul Wenham-Clarke's project, Our Human Condition, documents the positive and negatives aspects of being human, and explores the relationship between siblings where one or more has a genetic condition. Sisters Hattie and Charlotte were photographed in 2017.

All photographs courtesy Association of Photographers.