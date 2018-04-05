The 21st Commonwealth Games started on 4 April on Australia's Gold Coast.

Here are some of the most colourful and emotionally charged images from the first day of competition.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A determined Unouna Rusivakula of Fiji competes against Jamaica in netball.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Michael Vigor of Scotland takes on Daniel Edozie of England in the basketball.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tracy Feng of Australia is a picture of concentration as she competes during the table tennis preliminary rounds against Mauritius.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alyce Stephenson of Australia is a blur of motion as she competes in the women's weightlifting 48kg final.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Athletes dive into the water in the women's triathlon.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ashlee Ankudinoff from Australia contemplates her cycling event.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Canada's Rene Cournoyer is snapped mid-air in the men's team final and individual qualification in the artistic gymnastics event.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nicol David (right) of Malaysia competes with Colette Sultana of Malta during the squash preliminary round.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mitch Larkin of Australia takes a backward dive as he starts the men's 100m backstroke heats.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Leah Wilkinson of Wales clashes with Rani of India during the hockey.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Chongo Mulenga of Zambia competes against Mauritius in badminton.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption England's Courtney Tulloch shows off his skills on the rings in the men's team final and individual qualification in artistic gymnastics.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Competitors put their best feet forward in lawn bowls.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Luke Wadsworth of Australia readies himself for the gymnastics artistic men's team final.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Australia race in the men's cycling track 4,000m team pursuit.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The crowd look on as Canada compete in the men's 4,000m team pursuit track cycling.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jone Davule of Fiji and Louis Richarno Collin of Maritius fight for victory in boxing.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption South Africa's Henri Schoeman kisses the finishing line banner as he wins the men's triathlon final.

