Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games: Best pictures of the opening day

  • 5 April 2018

The 21st Commonwealth Games started on 4 April on Australia's Gold Coast.

Here are some of the most colourful and emotionally charged images from the first day of competition.

Unouna Rusivakula of Fiji competes against Jamaica in netball Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A determined Unouna Rusivakula of Fiji competes against Jamaica in netball.
Michael Vigor of Scotland competes against Daniel Edozie of England in basketball Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Michael Vigor of Scotland takes on Daniel Edozie of England in the basketball.
Tracy Feng of Australia competes during the table tennis women team preliminary rounds against Mauritius. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Tracy Feng of Australia is a picture of concentration as she competes during the table tennis preliminary rounds against Mauritius.
Alyce Stephenson of Australia competes in the weightlifting women's 48kg final Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Alyce Stephenson of Australia is a blur of motion as she competes in the women's weightlifting 48kg final.
Athletes dive into water at the start of the women's triathlon Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Athletes dive into the water in the women's triathlon.
Ashlee Ankudinoff of Australia holds her hands together at a cycling event Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Ashlee Ankudinoff from Australia contemplates her cycling event.
Canada's Rene Cournoyer competes in the men's team final and individual qualification in the artistic gymnastics event. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Canada's Rene Cournoyer is snapped mid-air in the men's team final and individual qualification in the artistic gymnastics event.
Nicol David of Malaysia competes with Colette Sultana of Malta during the squash preliminary round. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Nicol David (right) of Malaysia competes with Colette Sultana of Malta during the squash preliminary round.
Mitch Larkin of Australia competes during the men's 100m backstroke heat 3 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Mitch Larkin of Australia takes a backward dive as he starts the men's 100m backstroke heats.
Leah Wilkinson of Wales clashes with Rani of India during a hockey match Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Leah Wilkinson of Wales clashes with Rani of India during the hockey.
Chongo Mulenga of Zambia competes against Mauritius in badminton Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Chongo Mulenga of Zambia competes against Mauritius in badminton.
Courtney Tulloch of England competes in the men's team final and individual qualification in artistic gymnastics Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption England's Courtney Tulloch shows off his skills on the rings in the men's team final and individual qualification in artistic gymnastics.
Athletes compete in lawn bowls Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Competitors put their best feet forward in lawn bowls.
Luke Wadsworth of Australia prepares to compete in the gymnastics artistic men's team final Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Luke Wadsworth of Australia readies himself for the gymnastics artistic men's team final.
Australia race in the cycling track men's 4000m team pursuit. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Australia race in the men's cycling track 4,000m team pursuit.
Canada compete in the men's 4000m team pursuit qualifying during the track cycling Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The crowd look on as Canada compete in the men's 4,000m team pursuit track cycling.
Jone Davule of Fiji and Louis Richarno Collin of Maritius compete in boxing Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Jone Davule of Fiji and Louis Richarno Collin of Maritius fight for victory in boxing.
South Africa's Henri Schoeman celebrates winning the men's triathlon final Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption South Africa's Henri Schoeman kisses the finishing line banner as he wins the men's triathlon final.

