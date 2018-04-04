Your pictures: Dry
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "dry".
Nicholas Collins
Nicholas Collins captured a painter waiting for his handiwork to dry
Robby Bernstein
Robby Bernstein: "In a big downpour in Greenwich Village, New York City, this man kept dry under his umbrella. I got soaked, as did my camera but it was worth it."
Damian Walker
Damian Walker: "This Kuwaiti businessman was growing a golf course in his country. He was also sourcing trees for public streets that could cope with the dry climate."
David Cooper
David Cooper: "A competitor in one of last summer's Nottingham Autograss fixtures at Oxton Raceway when it was particularly dry, producing a large amount of dust."
Alfred Creissen
Alfred Creissen: "Training at the camel races in Doha, Qatar, on a windy, dry day. The riders and camels still went out."
Hossein Fardinfard
Hossein Fardinfard photographed the silhouette of two people making their way through the Egyptian desert.
Jason Shrubb
Jason Shrubb: "I captured my neighbour Ivor and his garden artwork on a glorious day a couple of years back. Ivor recently passed away and reviewing the pictures was a pleasant reminder of the vibrancy of the artwork. The finishing touches soon dried in the summer sunshine."
Helen Taylor
Helen Taylor: "An indigenous Moken man in the remote Mergui Archipelago, Myanmar, selling dried fish."
Carlos Grasso
Carlos Grasso: "The harsh weather conditions, the dust storms and the hyper dry soil make the Burning Man festival experience very challenging for many, but I still love it. Or in other words, the one place your body hates, but you still want desperately to go back each year."
Faye Haffey
Faye Haffey: "I am a novice to photography and took this photo of an Abutilon pictum (commonly known as Redvein Chinese Lantern) in the Royal Botanic Gardens of Melbourne whilst experimenting with my camera's macro setting. I was struck by how the petals of the flower reminded me of elderly hands, wizened by age."
Stella Spencer
Stella Spencer

And finally, an image by Stella Spencer of a dog clambering over a dry stone wall.