Your pictures; Waiting

  • 29 March 2018

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "waiting".

  • Boys waiting for a corner kick during a game of football on Arthunkal Beach, Kerala, India. SUJITH SUDARSAN

    Sujith Sudarsan: "Boys wait for a corner kick to be taking during a game of football on Arthunkal Beach in Kerala, India."

  • Heron Fishing Miles Gomme

    Miles Gomme: "A heron waits for fish."

  • Cowboys waiting for the bronco rider to come out. Taken on a rodeo in Texas, USA. Doris Enders

    Doris Enders: "The cowboys are waiting for the bronco rider to come out. Taken during a rodeo event in Texas, USA."

  • A bobcat waiting to pounce Douglas Taylor

    Douglas Taylor: "To say I was surprised when I came face to face with this big bobcat, crouched and ready to pounce, would be a gross understatement. I grabbed my camera and had the presence of mind to take this photograph as I carefully stepped back while making myself look as large as possible."

  • A vulture on a branch Nick Reed

    Nick Reed: "While watching lions eat their dinner in South Africa, we spotted this vulture just waiting. "

  • Feeding a small dog a biscuit Hayley Weber

    Hayley Weber: "Playing the waiting game was almost too much for this pooch."

  • People waiting in a line near air balloons. Damian Walker

    Damian Walker: "You can almost feel the weight of waiting, but won't be privy to what they were all waiting for."

  • Waiting for a train at Hebden Bridge. Andrew Smith

    And finally a composite image made by Andrew Smith, titled 'Train strike". The next theme is "dry", and the deadline for your entries is 3 April. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

More on this story