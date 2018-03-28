In pictures: Brief encounters through the lens

Photographer Mark Fairhurst began his career photographing inanimate objects, from jewellery to plugs which were used in advertising. Seeing his work, someone told him that if you can make a plug look good, imagine what you can do for people.

It was this that sparked the idea of switching to portraiture and now an exhibition of his work is to be shown at Tetbury Goods Shed in Gloucestershire.

Image copyright Mark Fairhurst Image caption Zara Tindall

Fairhurst's pictures are usually taken on location and often he has little time to capture the image he wants.

Brief Encounters displays images taken on a one-to-one basis, often only with a short time to prepare the set on location.

"It's a challenge to create a relaxed atmosphere other than in a studio," says Fairhurst. "I would never have thought that I would be in front of so many famous people in my career."

Image copyright Mark Fairhurst Image caption Tony Benn

He works in black and white taking inspiration from photographers such as Irving Penn, Jane Bown, David Bailey and Richard Avedon.

"You have to be a psychologist and a photographer doing portraiture," says Fairhurst.

"Connection and the ability to put at ease, that's the key. Lighting is important, but a great portrait comes form a good connections at that critical moment in time."

Brief Encounters by Mark Fairhust can be seen at the Goods Shed Tetbury from 1 April to 13 May 2018.

Image copyright Mark Fairhurst Image caption Fiona Fullerton

Image copyright Mark Fairhurst Image caption Baroness Lloyd-Webber

Image copyright Mark Fairhurst Image caption James May

Image copyright Mark Fairhurst Image caption Antonio Carluccio

Image copyright Mark Fairhurst Image caption Jilly Cooper

Image copyright Mark Fairhurst Image caption Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen

You can see more of Mark Fairhurst's work on his website.