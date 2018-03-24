Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Danish Siddiqui/ Reuters Image caption Women dressed in traditional costumes ride motorbikes as they celebrate the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the new year for Maharashtrians in Mumbai, India.

Image copyright TORU YAMANAKA/ AFP Image caption At the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo visitors participate in Leandro Erlich's artwork. The Argentine artist's work is entitled "Building" and uses mirrors to create its optical illusion.

Image copyright Toby Melville/ Reuters Image caption Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage and Aaron Brown, the founder of campaign group Fishing for Leave, symbolically throw fish into the River Thames next to the Houses of Parliament. The act was intended to highlight the detrimental effect that they believe delaying leaving the Common Fisheries Policy will have on the British fishing industry.

Image copyright Lucy Nicholson/ Reuters Image caption People walk along the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the rain in Los Angeles, California.

Image copyright Scott Olson/ Getty Images Image caption The Chicago River is dyed a lurid green in celebration of St Patrick's Day in Chicago, Illinois. Dyeing the river has been a tradition in the city since 1962.

Image copyright ANGELA WEISS/ AFP Image caption Dogs walk along the red carpet for a special screening of Wes Anderson's new film Isle of Dogs at the IFC Center, New York.

Image copyright NARENDRA SHRESTHA/ EPA Image caption Humanoid robot Sophia delivers a speech during a United Nations conference in Kathmandu, Nepal. She is able to portray more than 60 facial expressions.

Image copyright Victoria Jones/ PA Image caption The invitations for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding being printed by Lottie Small who has recently completed an apprenticeship at printers Barnard and Westwood in London.

Image copyright Ari Jalal/ Reuters Image caption Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain as they celebrate the New Year festival of Newroz in the town of Akra, Iraq.

Image copyright Thomas Lohnes/ Getty Images Image caption Spectators kiss during the Philipp Geist exhibition at the Luminale festival in Frankfurt, Germany.

All photographs are subject to copyright.