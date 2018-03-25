Teenagers explore a changing world with their camera

Image copyright Maddy Turner

How do social issues shape our lives?

A group of teenage photographers attempted to answer this question with their cameras. Each 14-to-18-year-old submitted a picture encapsulating how the world is changing and how it affects them, their families, friends and communities as a whole.

The overall winner was 16-year-old Maddy Turner, with her portrait about diversity in the media.

In her image, she tries to highlight the inadequacies of representation of racial diversity in the media and fashion industries.

"This photograph shows how a lack of diversity can make people more self-conscious about their skin colour," she says.

Here are the other finalists' work.

Image copyright Shaheena Uddin Image caption Shaheena Uddin uses her hijab as a frame to convey the need to look beyond it to appreciate the teenage girl she is on the inside.

Image copyright Cameron Lawrence Image caption Coming from a rural area, Cameron Lawrence has experienced increasing pressures on the farming industry and hopes his photo captures the uncertainty of the future.

Image copyright Leah Metcalfe Image caption Leah Metcalfe photographed people gathering in St Anne's Square, Manchester, after last year's terrorist attack at Manchester Arena.

Image copyright Sorren Harrison Image caption Sorren Harrison wanted to illustrate the difficulties autistic children experience and how the natural world can be a sanctuary.

Image copyright Patrick Wilkinson Image caption Patrick Wilkinson found this dinghy on a Spanish beach, and tried to juxtapose the wreck with the beautiful sand as a comment on the refugee crisis.

Image copyright Gemma Espinosa Image caption "This image will show people that what is staring them in the face is a living creature that feels pain and deserves respect," says Gemma Espinosa.

Image copyright Julia Koutas Image caption Julia Koutas hopes a picture of fruit rotting on a plate can highlight the food from nature that remains uneaten.

Image copyright Olivia Fernandes Image caption While travelling through Thailand, Olivia Fernandes photographed the eye of this elephant in captivity, hoping to demonstrate the pain she believed it was suffering.

Image copyright Florence Noon Image caption Florence Noon's image, More, More, More, tackles the issue of consumerism: she argues that wealth should be more evenly distributed.

Image copyright Kitty Castledine Image caption Kitty Castledine hopes to express the stresses of teenage life, and the pressure of making life choices in a limited time.

Image copyright Antonia Wilford Image caption Antonia Wilford's grandfather often tells her that he gets a shock when he sees himself in the mirror, as in his mind he is still young.

Image copyright Teddie Summers Image caption Teddie Summers won the social media category with his image of a Jewish memorial.

Image copyright Virag-Angyalka Kiss Image caption Virag-Angyalka Kiss photographed the detritus left over after a night out in a city centre. She believes that sobriety is the key to dealing with social issues.

