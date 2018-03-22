Your pictures: Reflections
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "reflections".
Amy McCorkindale
Amy McCorkindale: "I'm 19 years old. This image is about mental illness and how our reflection is never an honest representation of what we perceive as reality. It was taken in my house in Guildford[, Surrey,] of my friend who, like me, was suffering from anorexia at the time. We are both still recovering."
Jeff Bear
Jeff Bear: "A water glass at lunch in local taverna in Athens. Photographing things not noticed can make one pause and reflect."
Eric Etchart
Eric Etchart: "I took this shot in the Eurostar on my way to Paris for a long holiday weekend. This man sitting near me spent the journey looking out of the window. It was a sunny day and I managed to capture some great reflections."
Tim Smith
Tim Smith: "I used mirrors when taking photos at a skate park to allow myself to show more of the surroundings and to distort the background."
TIM EVANS
Tim Evans: "A boxer training at a boxing club in Oldham, Greater Manchester."
Jo-Lynn Otto
Jo-Lynn Otto: "While exploring the Californian ghost town of Bodie, I snapped this photo of my pal walking up to the old saloon. Not only can you see the saloon interior, with dusty bottles on the table, you can also see the town reflected in the window. This is one of the most well preserved gold-rush ghost towns in the USA. Roaming the streets and peering through the windows is very eerie."
Douglas Taylor
Douglas Taylor: "I was searching for new and different architectural perspectives to capture. This scene of a government building greeted me as I turned to cross a busy street in downtown Tucson, Arizona. The pattern of the brickwork of the curving walls made for a unique composition, which was contrasted by the cloudy skies and a shadowed wall reflected in the windows."
Martin Rosen
Martin Rosen: "Here's a picture of the Salesforce Tower reflected on to the Millennium Tower in downtown San Francisco in California."
Catherine Davison
Catherine Davison: "Taken in the garden while we were snowed in, using a NanoSphere lens to capture the reflection."
Alice Gelardi
Alice Gelardi: "Couldn't resist the clown ready to swallow the passers-by. I took this picture last year at a flower show in New York City, when the theme was 'the circus'."
Dan Clarke
Dan Clarke