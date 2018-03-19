Best pictures from the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games

The Winter Paralympics ended on Sunday after 10 days of competition in Pyeongchang, South Koreas.

Participants and spectators celebrated in style with a closing ceremony which featured dancers, musicians and flag bearers.

We take a look at some of the best pictures taken by sports photographers during the Paralympics 2018.

The United States team are overcome with emotion as they celebrate their Ice Hockey gold medal against Canada.

Competitors race to the finish line in the Mixed Relay Cross-Country Skiing.

A French coach looks on with pride during the medal ceremony of the Alpine Skiing Women's Slalom.

An Italian coach carries the national flag during the Men's Slalom Run.

(L-R) Wang Haitao, Chen Jianxin, Liu Wei, Wang Meng and Zhang Qiang celebrate their gold medal after the Curling Mixed match between China and Norway.

James Whitley of Great Britain swoops down the slope as he competes in the Men's Slalom Run.

Mike Minor of the United States reacts after he competes in the Men's Banked Slalom.

Martin Fleig of Germany celebrates his win in the Biathlon Men's 15km Sitting event.

Gold medallist Jeroen Kampschreur of the Netherlands celebrates his triumph in the Alpine Skiing Men's Super Combined - Sitting, pulling a pose similar to Usain Bolt's famous 'lightning bolt'.

Alpine Skiing Men's Super Combined gold medallist Miroslav Haraus of Slovakia and his guide Maros Hudik leap for joy.

Slovakia's Radoslav Duris gives a thumbs up during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Session.

Jesper Pedersen of Norway celebrates at his victory ceremony for the Men's Giant Slalom Run.

Jonty O'Callaghan of Australia takes a tumble during an Alpine Skiing event.

Sebastien Fortier of Canada is a blur of activity in the Men's Cross Country 15km Sitting event.

Vilde Nilsen of Norway collapses in happy exhaustion after crossing the finish line in the Women's 6km Standing Biathlon.

