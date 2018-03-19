In pictures: Snow scenes from around UK
- 19 March 2018
After snow caused disruption over the weekend following the arrival of a weather pattern dubbed the "mini beast from the East", England and parts of Wales and Scotland have been warned of ice and further light snow. Here are the latest snow scenes from around the UK.
