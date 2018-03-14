Your pictures: Just for one day
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "just for one day".
Emma Tauria
Emma Tauria: "A beautiful bride during her wedding preparations. These moments just last for a day but are remembered for ever."
Douglas Taylor
Douglas Taylor: "In the Sonoran Desert there exists a cactus that for most of the year resembles nothing more than a dead stick. Then, one night a year, Peniocereus greggii, also known as the Queen of the Night, blooms. Almost all of the species will bloom on the same night - sometimes in May and other years as late as July - but together they will perfume the night air with their sweet scent. Come dawn and the show is over for another year as the flowers wilt at daybreak."
Krishnendu Pramanik
Krishnendu Pramanik captured these women celebrating the Holi festival of colours.
Nia Davies and Connie Piper
Nia Davies and Connie Piper: "We took this photo in Cardiff High School photography club a few weeks ago. "We can be heroes just for one day" is a line from David Bowie's song Heroes. We tried to incorporate his signature lightning bolt and expressions into the photos."
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "I spotted this valiant little bougainvillea flower poking out of a skip where it had been tossed by a gardener. By the next day it had of course withered and died."
Reste Andrada
Reste Andrada: "Just for one day I wish I could be as strong and determined as this girl. While I was visiting a village called Miheleu, Romania, she noticed my camera and politely asked if I could take a picture of her with her new pink jacket. Against all odds she manages to keep her chin up and be hopeful."
Harriet James
Harriet James: "The extraordinary architectural beauty of a passion flower lasts just for one day. Luckily this vine in Italy produces an abundance of new flowers each day throughout the summer months."
Sian New
Sian New: "The blue supermoon doesn't happen very often. This photo was the last taken on the evening of 31 January 2018. Seen through the trees it took on a rather eerie appearance that was very different from the others I had taken in that session."
Nick Colston
Nick Colston

And finally an image by Nick Colston of the annual Chinese New Year celebrations in London.