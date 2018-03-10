Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Olivia Acland / Reuters Image caption A voter casts her ballot at a polling station in Freetown during Sierra Leone's general election. Long queues could be seen at polling stations even before dawn, with President Ernest Bai Koroma stepping down after serving two five-year terms

Image copyright Leah Millis / Reuters Image caption US President Donald Trump passes out the pens, which he used to sign presidential proclamations placing high taxes on steel and aluminium imports, to workers from the steel and aluminium industries at the White House in Washington

Image copyright Hannah McKay / PA Image caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on a royal walkabout at Millennium Point in Birmingham. They were there to encourage female students to pursue careers in subjects like science and mathematics

Image copyright Susana Vera / Reuters Image caption On International Women's Day, women workers in Spain go on an unprecedented strike targeting gender inequality and sexual discrimination

Image copyright Tiziana Fabi / AFP Image caption Italians went to the polls this week. The results saw two anti-establishment parties - The Five Star Movement and the anti-illegal migrant League party - enter the the mainstream. The former became the biggest single party with a third of the vote

Image copyright Angela Weiss / AFP Image caption Film director Guillermo del Toro (left) and director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu attend an Oscars' after-party. Guillermo del Toro won best director and his The Shape of Water took the top honour for best film

Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA Image caption Sub-zero conditions and blizzard-like conditions swept across parts of the UK this week, though the snow added a picturesque feel to some scenes, such as this pub in Edinburgh

Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters Image caption A demonstrator wears a symbol for "Repeal the 8th Amendment" on her face during a demonstration in Dublin, ahead of the Irish abortion referendum. Opinion polls currently suggest there is a majority in favour of repealing the law, but many believe that gap will narrow significantly as the date for a referendum on the issue draws closer

Image copyright Caroline Blumberg / EPA Image caption A model presents a creation from a ready-to-wear collection by Japanese fashion designer, Junko Shimada, during the Paris Fashion Week

