In pictures: International Women's Day

  • 8 March 2018

People around the world are marking International Women's Day with rallies against gender inequality and sexual discrimination.

Garment workers wear masks during a rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh Image copyright EPA
Image caption A demonstration for equal rights for women was held in the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka
Women shout slogans during a protest demanding equal rights for women in Delhi, India Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A similar march was staged on the streets of Delhi, India
Hindu nuns shout slogans during a rally to mark the International Women's Day in Kolkata, India Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Hindu nuns took to the streets of Kolkata, India, to demand equality for women
Women take part in a "Beauty Run" in Minsk, Belarus Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption In Belarus, women took part in a "Beauty Run" in the snowy capital Minsk
Protesters hold a placard that reads "Manolo, today you'll do your dinner yourself!!" in Barcelona, Spain Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption "Manolo, today you'll do your dinner yourself!!" chanted these protesters in Barcelona, Spain
Women light flares during a protest rally in Milan, Italy Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption In Italy, people lit flares as they condemned violence against women during a march in Milan
Female members of police commandos march during at their headquarters in Islamabad, Pakistan Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In Pakistan, female members of police commandos showed their skills at their base in the capital Islamabad
A woman performs taekwondo in Nairobi, Kenya Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption This woman performed kicks from Korean martial art taekwondo at a ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya
Women play ball games on a snow-covered field in Shenyang, China Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption Ball games on the snow? This sounded like a good idea for this women in Shenyang, China
