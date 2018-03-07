Your pictures: The prettiest star

Linda Daruvala: "This daffodil, flattened by the heavy rain, still manages to look pretty with the raindrops on its bright petals against the dark earth." The next theme is "just for one day", and the deadline for your entries is 13 March. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.