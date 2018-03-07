Your pictures: The prettiest star
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "the prettiest star".
Janet Ratcliffe
Janet Ratcliffe: "I bought this Christmas tree decoration from a charity collection for multiple sclerosis sufferers after my friend was recently diagnosed. It's on my tree every year, always positioned where I can see it. I call it "Yvonne's Star."
Ten Dorje
Ten Dorje: "I took this photograph at the Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto, Canada. I had just walked in from the cold, and the condensation on my lens created this halo of the light refracting from the glass shoe that adorns the lobby of the museum."
Daniel Ogden
Daniel Ogden: "I couldn’t pick just one star as the prettiest star. For me, seeing the Milky Way in the winter sky is magical. Not only does it contain over 200 billion stars but also contains large amounts of gas and dust which create that cloudy look in the middle of all of the stars. I took this photo in Saundersfoot, Wales."
Hala Makhlouf
Hala Makhlouf: "Not your usual star, but this little boy was definitely the star of this makeshift cafe in the town of Dahab in the south of Sinai, Egypt. He was playing around until he noticed my camera and decided to strike "fashion" poses by the shore."
Karl Delahaye
Karl Delahaye: "I couldn't let this theme go by without sending a shot of my Lego Ziggy. 'The Prettiest Star' is a wonderful song and David Bowie is still very much missed by many many people."
Jessie Knirsch
Jessie Knirsch: "This was taken in Yellowstone National Park last summer. It depicts the Old Faithful geyser erupting with a Milky Way backdrop. The nights were cold and clear, with only a few other visitors staying up into the early hours of the morning. Old Faithful is the prettiest."
Shane Barker
Shane Barker: "It was too cold to venture out far so I went into my back garden to take pictures. Our monkey puzzle tree usually contains all sorts of surprises, but this frozen old spider's web really reminded me of a star radiating out into the cosmos. It was the prettiest star by far on the tree, but sadly gone the next day."
Linda Daruvala
Linda Daruvala: "This daffodil, flattened by the heavy rain, still manages to look pretty with the raindrops on its bright petals against the dark earth."