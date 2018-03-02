In Pictures

UK weather: Scenes as Storm Emma meets Beast from East

  • 2 March 2018
Sub-zero conditions are continuing to cause disruption across the UK, as Storm Emma hits hard.

With 10 severe weather warnings in place for the UK on Friday, these are some of the scenes from across the country.

A person digging their car out from under heavy snow Image copyright PA
Image caption Heavy snowfall has continued to affect parts of the UK, as seen here in Ripponden, Yorkshire
The empty M62 motorway near junction 24 after the road was closed between junctions 21 and 24 as extreme weather continued to wreak havoc Image copyright PA
Image caption Part of the M62 motorway was closed as the military helped police free motorists stranded in snow
Queue of cars on the A303 between Ilminster, Somerset and Mere Image copyright Thomas Hamilton via PA
Image caption Many drivers were also stuck on the A303 in Wiltshire
Giant waves crash over Souter Lighthouse in South Shields in Tynemouth Image copyright PA
Image caption Giant waves crashed over Souter Lighthouse in South Shields, Tynemouth
Snowdrifts caused by strong winds reach up to 3 foot high in Penarth, near Cardiff Image copyright REX/Shutterstock
Image caption Strong winds caused snowdrifts reaching up to 3ft (91cm) high in Penarth, near Cardiff
A woman clears snow from a doorway Image copyright PA
Image caption Snowy conditions persisted in Larbert, near Falkirk
People carry snowboards past Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol Image copyright PA
Image caption Some people took advantage of the snow in Bristol to go snowboarding
Icicles form on the roof of a house in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Icicles formed on the roof of a house in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire

All photographs are copyrighted.

