Sub-zero conditions are continuing to cause disruption across the UK, as Storm Emma hits hard.

With 10 severe weather warnings in place for the UK on Friday, these are some of the scenes from across the country.

Image copyright PA Image caption Heavy snowfall has continued to affect parts of the UK, as seen here in Ripponden, Yorkshire

Image copyright PA Image caption Part of the M62 motorway was closed as the military helped police free motorists stranded in snow

Image copyright Thomas Hamilton via PA Image caption Many drivers were also stuck on the A303 in Wiltshire

Image copyright PA Image caption Giant waves crashed over Souter Lighthouse in South Shields, Tynemouth

Image copyright REX/Shutterstock Image caption Strong winds caused snowdrifts reaching up to 3ft (91cm) high in Penarth, near Cardiff

Image copyright PA Image caption Snowy conditions persisted in Larbert, near Falkirk

Image copyright PA Image caption Some people took advantage of the snow in Bristol to go snowboarding

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Icicles formed on the roof of a house in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire

