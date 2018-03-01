In Pictures

UK weather: Snowy scenes as Storm Emma approaches

  • 1 March 2018

Snowfall and bitter temperatures continue to cause disruption in parts of the UK, as Storm Emma approaches.

A man walking in snowy conditions in Larbert, Scotland Image copyright PA
Image caption Storm Emma will meet the "Beast from the East" weather front, which is causing major disruption in northern parts of the UK
A police car in the snow on the M876 to Glasgow Image copyright PA
Image caption Emergency services have dealt with a series of accidents on the roads
A man makes his way through snow in a housing estate Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Parts of the UK have continued to experience heavy snowfall, as seen here in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire
A frozen centrepiece in Fountain Gardens, Paisley, Renfrewshire Image copyright PA
Image caption Freezing temperatures formed huge icicles on this fountain in Paisley, Renfrewshire
People walk beside a frozen Basingstoke Canal near to Brookwood in Surrey Image copyright PA
Image caption Further south, in Surrey, the Basingstoke Canal froze over
The sun sets as snow covers fishing boats left at Priest's Cove at Cape Cornwall near Penzance on February 28 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Wednesday evening, Priest's Cove, in Cornwall, was blanketed in snow
Snow can be seen on the deck of the RFA (Royal Fleet Auxiliary) Tidespring, during bad weather Image copyright MOD via REUTERS
Image caption Further out at sea, RFA Tidespring experienced intense weather, 15 nautical miles south of Plymouth

All photographs are copyrighted.

