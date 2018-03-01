Your pictures: Fashion
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "fashion".
Lia Frota e Lopes
Lia Frota e Lopes: "Buenos Aires and its vintage fashion shops. I fell in love with these gloves, their colours and, of course, the sign."
Leonardo Fugoso
Leonardo Fugoso: "Two Hmong Americans take a break after marching in the International Fall Festival in Eau Claire, Wisconsin."
Katy Hulland
Katy Hulland: "The neon front of this wig shop makes it stand out from the dimly lit bars and Mexican taquerias down this side street in the centre of Boston, Massachusetts. The window display only hints at the vast number of wigs contained inside."
Brian Anderson
Brian Anderson: "When someone saw me taking this photo in Bridlington, Yorkshire, they remarked, "Aye, we are as up-to-date now as 30 years ago."
RACHEL HAIN
Rachel Hain: "Walking through Rome, I was captivated by this striking window display that reflects the city streets opposite."
Phil Couvrette
Phil Couvrette: "Sure, it may be a bit of a show for the tourists - but the flower girls in Old Havana certainly add a splash of colour to the old cobblestone streets."
Kristin Breitkreutz
Kristin Breitkreutz: "Models at the Glow Canada fashion show at Urban Tavern in Edmonton, Alberta."
Dipin Augustine
Dipin Augustine: "The Indian state of Rajasthan is known for both its traditional and fashion jewellery. The jewellery is often decorated with small glass pieces and colourful stones."
jenny downing
Jenny Downing: "Spot the dummy? An interloper muscles in on a market-stall hat display."
Roger Hawa
Roger Hawa: "This shot was taken during a fashion show in Dubai. While all cameras were aimed at the models on the catwalk, I decided to take a photo of the photographers."
Natalia Monakova
Natalia Monakova: "Backstage at a fashion show in the city of Yekaterinburg, Russia."
Dan Clarke
And finally an image by Dan Clarke.