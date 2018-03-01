Your pictures: Fashion

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "fashion".

  • A display of gloves Lia Frota e Lopes

    Lia Frota e Lopes: "Buenos Aires and its vintage fashion shops. I fell in love with these gloves, their colours and, of course, the sign."

  • Two Hmong American women take a break Leonardo Fugoso

    Leonardo Fugoso: "Two Hmong Americans take a break after marching in the International Fall Festival in Eau Claire, Wisconsin."

  • A window display of wigs Katy Hulland

    Katy Hulland: "The neon front of this wig shop makes it stand out from the dimly lit bars and Mexican taquerias down this side street in the centre of Boston, Massachusetts. The window display only hints at the vast number of wigs contained inside."

  • A group of mannequins Brian Anderson

    Brian Anderson: "When someone saw me taking this photo in Bridlington, Yorkshire, they remarked, "Aye, we are as up-to-date now as 30 years ago."

  • A mannequin in a red suit RACHEL HAIN

    Rachel Hain: "Walking through Rome, I was captivated by this striking window display that reflects the city streets opposite."

  • A flower girl in Cuba Phil Couvrette

    Phil Couvrette: "Sure, it may be a bit of a show for the tourists - but the flower girls in Old Havana certainly add a splash of colour to the old cobblestone streets."

  • A group of models Kristin Breitkreutz

    Kristin Breitkreutz: "Models at the Glow Canada fashion show at Urban Tavern in Edmonton, Alberta."

  • Two women in India Dipin Augustine

    Dipin Augustine: "The Indian state of Rajasthan is known for both its traditional and fashion jewellery. The jewellery is often decorated with small glass pieces and colourful stones."

  • A man sticks his head from amongst dummies jenny downing

    Jenny Downing: "Spot the dummy? An interloper muscles in on a market-stall hat display."‌

  • A group of photographers Roger Hawa

    Roger Hawa: "This shot was taken during a fashion show in Dubai. While all cameras were aimed at the models on the catwalk, I decided to take a photo of the photographers."

  • A model poses backstage Natalia Monakova

    Natalia Monakova: "Backstage at a fashion show in the city of Yekaterinburg, Russia."

  • A flat lay of clothes Dan Clarke

    And finally an image by Dan Clarke. The next theme is "the prettiest star", and the deadline for your entries is 6 March. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page

