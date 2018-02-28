In Pictures

UK weather: Overnight snow hits the UK

  • 28 February 2018

Snowfall is continuing to cause disruption in parts of the UK as very cold air sweeps in from Russia.

Some people, though, have found ways to enjoy the freezing conditions.

A snow plough clears snow from a road Image copyright PA
Image caption The overnight flurry of snow has caused problems with the roads in some parts of the UK, as seen here in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside
Vehicles on a the M62 motorway during a heavy snow shower near the village of Ripponden Image copyright AFP
Image caption Vehicles negotiated the M62 during a heavy snow shower, as drivers were warned to take extra care
Heavy snow falls on the tarmac of the Glasgow Airport in Glasgow Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Glasgow Airport had heavy snow, with flights cancelled around the country
People grit the paths near the Kelpies in Helix Park, Falkirk Image copyright PA
Image caption Staff have been hard at work clearing pathways, such as here in Helix Park, Falkirk
A squirrel is seen on a tree in a park with snow on the ground Image copyright Reuters
Image caption St James's Park in London became a snowy scene
Beach covered in snow with buildings in the distance Image copyright PA
Image caption Some coastal areas were hit by snow, including Tynemouth beach
Surfer holding board walks up slope amid a snowy landscape Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption However, the freezing weather didn't stop Oli Adams from enjoying a chilly surf in Redcar
A man snowboards down a hill in Greenwich Park Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Meanwhile, others enjoyed the snowy slopes inland
People walk through the snow in Greenwich Park Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Snowfall in London's Greenwich Park made for a picturesque scene

