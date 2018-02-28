Snowfall is continuing to cause disruption in parts of the UK as very cold air sweeps in from Russia.

Some people, though, have found ways to enjoy the freezing conditions.

Image copyright PA Image caption The overnight flurry of snow has caused problems with the roads in some parts of the UK, as seen here in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside

Image copyright AFP Image caption Vehicles negotiated the M62 during a heavy snow shower, as drivers were warned to take extra care

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Glasgow Airport had heavy snow, with flights cancelled around the country

Image copyright PA Image caption Staff have been hard at work clearing pathways, such as here in Helix Park, Falkirk

Image copyright Reuters Image caption St James's Park in London became a snowy scene

Image copyright PA Image caption Some coastal areas were hit by snow, including Tynemouth beach

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption However, the freezing weather didn't stop Oli Adams from enjoying a chilly surf in Redcar

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Meanwhile, others enjoyed the snowy slopes inland

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Snowfall in London's Greenwich Park made for a picturesque scene

