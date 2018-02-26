In Pictures

Best pictures from the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games

  • 26 February 2018

The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, which ended on Sunday, yielded 102 gold medals in 16 days.

The Olympic stadium is seen in an aerial shot during the closing ceremony Image copyright Getty Images

The closing ceremony was a colourful event, complete with drones depicting the official mascot, a white tiger named Soohorang, with white lights (below).

Drones light up the sky above the Olympic stadium Image copyright Getty Images
Artists perform around projected lines of coloured light Image copyright Reuters
A woman holds a glowing ball with the Pyeongchang Olympics 2018 on Image copyright Getty Images
A light show is projected on the floor to look like the Milky Way galaxy Image copyright Reuters
Artists perform with circles of coloured lights around them Image copyright Reuters
Artists perform as yellow and red lines of light follow behind them Image copyright Reuters
Red fireworks explore over a crowded Olympic stadium Image copyright Reuters
Pita Taufatofua of Tonga stands shirtless Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Pita Taufatofua of Tonga went shirtless again. He became an overnight sensation when he carried the Tongan flag at the 2016 Olympics in Rio - also without his shirt and while sporting an oily torso.
Team Great Britain athletes walk holding flags and recording on their phones Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Team Great Britain walked in the Parade of Athletes, with snowboarding bronze medallist Billy Morgan holding the Great Britain flag.
Figures gather around a giant projected logo of the Beijing 2022 Olympics Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing.
We take a look at some of the best pictures taken by sports photographers during the Games.

Four male skaters race each other with the Olympic rings image seen in the ice beneath them Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Skaters race in the Men's Mass Start semi-final
Ice skater Anna Duskova spins in the hair horizontally as her partner Martin Bidar looks up at her Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Anna Duskova and Martin Bidar of Czech Republic in action during the Pair Skating competition
Shaun White hugs a friend in celebration Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Shaun White (right) of the US hugs a friend as he wins gold at the Men's Halfpipe
Team Sweden hug each other in celebration Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Team Sweden celebrate their curling win against South Korea
Dawid Kubacki is seen on skis in mid-air Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Dawid Kubacki of Poland competes at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre
Skater Nathan Chen is seen with arms outstretched with coloured Olympic signs in the ice beneath him Image copyright Reuters
Image caption US skater Nathan Chen performs
A South Korea fan smiles with logos on her face Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A South Korea fan shows her support for her team
Nicola Tumolero and Riccardo Bugari seen on the ice, one with arms outstretched, the other sitting on the ice Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Skaters Nicola Tumolero and Riccardo Bugari of Italy fall after a final
Phoebe Staenz lying on the ground Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Phoebe Staenz of Switzerland scores a goal against South Korea
Magnus Nedregotten slides along the ice whilst Curling Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Magnus Nedregotten of Norway in action during a curling event
Yura Min and Alexander Gamelin perform their routine with Yura's arms outstretched Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Figure skaters Yura Min and Alexander Gamelin of Korea perform
Adam Rippon spins on the ice Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Adam Rippon spins during a figure skating event
Kaori Sakamoto holds her ice skate up to her head whilst competing Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Kaori Sakamoto of Japan competes in a Single Free Skating event
Thomas Bing lies in the snow whilst looking at the camera Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Thomas Bing of Germany lies on the snow during a cross-country quarterfinal
North Korean cheerleaders hold unification flags Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption North Korean cheerleaders hold unification flags
Lizzy Yarnold competes Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Lizzy Yarnold of Great Britain slides during the Women's Skeleton
Michal Jordan tackles Rob Klinkhammer Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Czech ice hockey player Michal Jordan (right) skates against Rob Klinkhammer (left) of Canada
Isabel Derungs competing on the slope Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Isabel Derungs of Switzerland competes during a snowboarding qualification
silhouetted figure jumping with skis Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption An athlete is seen during Nordic Combined training session
North Korean hockey players stand on a bus and wave farewell Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption North Korean members of the inter-Korean women's ice hockey squad bid a tearful farewell to their South Korean team-mates

