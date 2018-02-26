In Pictures

Week in pictures: 17 - 23 February 2018

  • 26 February 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Revellers dressed as Harramachos walk in the mountain. Image copyright Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/ Getty Images
Image caption The Navalacruz carnival in Spain hopes to bring fertility to the rural region. Revellers dress as Harramachos, using materials collected from the natural surrounding environment, including animal skins, sacks and hay.
Scotland's biggest Chinese New Year celebration, the Giant Lanterns of China installation at Edinburgh Zoo. Image copyright Jane Barlow/ PA
Image caption Edinburgh Zoo welcomes in the Year of Dog with its Chinese New Year Celebrations, held in honour of the zoo's giant pandas, Tian Tian and Yang Guang.
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy February 21, 2018. Image copyright Tony Gentile/ Reuters
Image caption A model carries a lifelike replica of his own head down the catwalk at the latest Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week.
US President Donald Trump holds his prepared questions. Image copyright Jonathan Ernst/ Reuters
Image caption US President Donald Trump holds a list of prepared questions as he hosts a listening session at the White House with students, teachers and families who have been affected by school shootings. The session comes in wake of the most recent massacre in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed.
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises in a mushroom. Image copyright Antara Foto/ Reuters
Image caption Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises to an approximate height of 5km (three miles) during an eruption in Karo, Indonesia.
Spectators wear Kim Jong-un masks as they impersonate the North Korean cheerleaders. Image copyright Hannah McKay/ Reuters
Image caption At the Brit Awards in London, a group wear masks of North Korea leader Kim Jong-un masks as they impersonate the country's cheerleaders who performed at the Winter Olympics.
Aymara indigenous people demonstrate in favour of the President Evo Morales' candidacy. Image copyright Martin Alipaz/ EPA
Image caption In La Paz, Bolivia, Aymara indigenous people demonstrate in favour of the President Evo Morales' re-election bid. Mr Morales, who is Bolivia's first indigenous leader, has been in office since 2006.
Protesters from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) hold placards that highlight the use of rabbit fur. Image copyright Nicola Marfisi/REX/Shutterstock
Image caption Protestors from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) stand outside Milan Cathedral, with placards that highlight the use of rabbit fur at the city's fashion week.
Skip Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan delivers the curling stone. Image copyright LUCY NICHOLSON/ Reuters
Image caption Members of the Japanese curling team deliver the stone during their match against Switzerland at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.
An Afro-Colombian girl in an angel costume takes part in the Adoraciones al Nino Dios celebrations. Image copyright LUIS ROBAYO/ AFP
Image caption A girl dressed as an angel takes part in Christmas celebrations in Quinamayo, Colombia. The Adoraciones al Nino Dios are traditional celebrations of Afro-Colombian communities that have been taking place in February for around 138 years. Because of their duties, slave owners did not allow them to celebrate it in December.

