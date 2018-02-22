Your pictures: Underground

  • 22 February 2018

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "underground".

  • A cross and angel Mark Baynham

    Mark Baynham: "I took this photo in the Salt Cathedral of Zipaquira, near Bogota, Colombia. It is a church built within the tunnels and hollowed caverns of a disused salt mine about 200m [650ft] underground. Apart from the otherworldliness of this place, I liked the contrasting colours of the angel and the cross."

  • An underground cave Joydeep Grover

    Joydeep Grover: "I was not expecting such a beautiful still water reflection when we went deep underground in the Cheddar Gorge caves near Somerset last year. It was absolutely mesmerising."

  • A stone skull and crossbones Shumyla Khatri

    Shumyla Khatri: "Located underneath a church in Vienna, the Imperial Crypt (Kaisergruft) includes over 100 graves from the Habsburg dynasty."

  • An underground station Rahul Tukol

    Rahul Tukol: "One of Munich's many avant-garde U-bahn stations, in Germany."

  • A train pulls into the station Alymary Kuiack

    Alymary Kuiack: "This photo was taken in Pyongyang, North Korea. Their underground subway system is so deep that it also doubles as a bomb shelter."

  • The light inside a cave Jonah Geh

    Jonah Geh: "Inside Deer Cave, one of the largest cave passages in the world, in Mulu National Park, Sarawak, Malaysia. A true testament to the beauty and mystery of nature."

  • The view up from underground Ryan Davies

    Ryan Davies: "My friend Nusara enjoying Fort Canning Park, in Singapore, from a different point of view."

  • A mother holds her baby in front of a volcano Tim Foster

    Tim Foster: "This photo was taken of my daughter on the occasion of her first birthday, gazing down into an active volcano called Yasur, on the island of Tanna, in Vanuatu, as the lava came from under the ground."

  • A train station stall in Lisbon Tom Jordan

    Tom Jordan: "Towards the end of the day, I wandered into Lisbon train station. The light was perfect, so I took this photo of a girl selling frozen yogurt."

  • Cavers in a tunnel Andy Siddens

    And finally an image by Andy Siddens of cavers in the Ardeche area of France. The next theme is "fashion", and the deadline for your entries is 27 February. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page

