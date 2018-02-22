Your pictures: Underground
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "underground".
-
Mark Baynham
Mark Baynham: "I took this photo in the Salt Cathedral of Zipaquira, near Bogota, Colombia. It is a church built within the tunnels and hollowed caverns of a disused salt mine about 200m [650ft] underground. Apart from the otherworldliness of this place, I liked the contrasting colours of the angel and the cross."
-
Joydeep Grover
Joydeep Grover: "I was not expecting such a beautiful still water reflection when we went deep underground in the Cheddar Gorge caves near Somerset last year. It was absolutely mesmerising."
-
Shumyla Khatri
Shumyla Khatri: "Located underneath a church in Vienna, the Imperial Crypt (Kaisergruft) includes over 100 graves from the Habsburg dynasty."
-
Rahul Tukol
Rahul Tukol: "One of Munich's many avant-garde U-bahn stations, in Germany."
-
Alymary Kuiack
Alymary Kuiack: "This photo was taken in Pyongyang, North Korea. Their underground subway system is so deep that it also doubles as a bomb shelter."
-
Jonah Geh
Jonah Geh: "Inside Deer Cave, one of the largest cave passages in the world, in Mulu National Park, Sarawak, Malaysia. A true testament to the beauty and mystery of nature."
-
Ryan Davies
Ryan Davies: "My friend Nusara enjoying Fort Canning Park, in Singapore, from a different point of view."
-
Tim Foster
Tim Foster: "This photo was taken of my daughter on the occasion of her first birthday, gazing down into an active volcano called Yasur, on the island of Tanna, in Vanuatu, as the lava came from under the ground."
-
Tom Jordan
Tom Jordan: "Towards the end of the day, I wandered into Lisbon train station. The light was perfect, so I took this photo of a girl selling frozen yogurt."
-
Andy Siddens
And finally an image by Andy Siddens of cavers in the Ardeche area of France. The next theme is "fashion", and the deadline for your entries is 27 February. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page