Week in pictures: 10 - 16 February 2018

  • 17 February 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Mourners hug after placing flowers on a makeshift memorial in Parkland, Florida. Image copyright RHONA WISE/ AFP
Image caption Mourners hug after placing flowers on a memorial honouring the victims of a high school shooting in Parkland, Florida. A former student, Nikolas Cruz, opened fire leaving 17 people dead. On the memorial, the same number of angels represent the lives lost.
A child jumps from a promenade in Mumbai, India. Image copyright Francis Mascarenhas/ Reuters
Image caption A child jumps from a promenade after attempting to sell heart-shaped balloons to a couple on Valentine's Day in Mumbai, India.
A person dressed as Hindu goddess Kali performs a dance during a religious procession during the Maha Shivratri festival in Allahabad, India Image copyright Jitendra Prakash/ Reuters
Image caption A worshipper dressed as Hindu goddess Kali performs a dance during the Maha Shivratri festival in Allahabad, India.
A climber moves up an ice cascade in Switzerland. Image copyright ANTHONY ANEX/ EPA
Image caption A climber moves up an ice cascade under a starry night in the canton of Vaud in Switzerland.
Revellers perform during celebrations for the Chinese New Year parade in Lisbon. Image copyright PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/ AFP
Image caption In Lisbon, performers participate in a Chinese New Year parade to mark the Year of the Dog.
Fire fighters work to put out a blaze at Port-au-Prince's historic Iron Market. Image copyright Spencer Platt/ Getty Images
Image caption Firefighters put out a blaze at Port-au-Prince's historic Iron Market. Haitian vendors lost large amounts of merchandise in the early morning blaze, just as the capital was preparing for the start of Carnival.
A pedigree highland cow is put on show in Oban, Scotland. Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/ Getty Images
Image caption A pedigree highland cow is put on show in Oban, Scotland. The show and sale is held over two days and is open to all highland breed enthusiasts, attracting many buyers from across Europe and North America.
Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada speeds around the Gangneung Oval Image copyright Lucy Nicholson/ Reuters
Image caption Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada won 10,000m speed skating gold on his Winter Olympics debut at the Gangneung Oval at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.
A Congolese festival-goer dressed as a robot. Image copyright JOHN WESSELS/ AFP
Image caption A Congolese festival-goer dressed as a robot attends the Amani Festival in Goma, an event organised to promote peace and culture in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and Great Lakes region.
A dog jumps over a ramp. Image copyright Stephanie Keith/ Getty Images
Image caption A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.
A huge sinkhole swallows six cars. Image copyright TIZIANA FABI/ AFP
Image caption A huge sinkhole opened up in the Balduina district of Rome, swallowing six cars. Although no casualties were reported, more than twenty families were evacuated.

