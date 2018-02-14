Your pictures: Valentine's Day

  • 14 February 2018

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "Valentine's Day".

  • A love heart above a spoon Daniel Dutulescu

    Daniel Dutulescu: "Can you eat love? Not really. This was a cool experiment I tried and it worked really well."

  • A heart carved in wood Heather Gartside

    Heather Gartside: "A heart of wood. Looking through a sentry box at Fredensborg Palace, Denmark."

  • A couple in brightly coloured coats Ricardo Torres

    Ricardo Torres: "I took a picture of this couple looking at the Irish Sea from the Great Orme, Llandudno, North Wales. It reminded me of a quote by writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry: "Love does not consist of gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction."

  • Two birds kissing Jean Sabiron

    Jean Sabiron: "Unashamed budgies in love in a public park in Poitiers, France."

  • A couple in wedding dress Ann Rollo

    Ann Rollo: "This photo of a traditional Mangalorean wedding was taken four years ago in Mumbai, India when I married my soul mate. This picture captures the essence of Valentine's Day. My husband and I grew up in different parts of the world, different cultures and socio-economic backgrounds and had very different lives. But when we met we fitted so perfectly together, like a piece in a puzzle."

  • A rose against the sun Amanda Jane Etchells

    Amanda Jane Etchells photographed this rose against a clear blue sky.

  • Love confetti on a table Sujata Ohol

    Sujata Ohol: "A celebration meal, before our friend's wedding. It's all about love."

  • Two heart shaped balloons Joanna Mecner

    Two pink balloons float in the sky for Joanna Mecner's image.

  • Heart shaped flowers Chris Addison

    Chris Addison: "Some heart shaped flowers, which I photographed on a day out."

  • Love written into the snow CLAIRE GOODBODY

    Claire Goodbody: "A Valentine's Day message written in the snow on the bonnet of a red car."

  • A row of heart shaped kites Ian Millwaters

    And finally an image of a row of heart-shaped kites. The next theme is "Underground", and the deadline for your entries is 20 February. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

