Your pictures: Valentine's Day
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "Valentine's Day".
Daniel Dutulescu
Daniel Dutulescu: "Can you eat love? Not really. This was a cool experiment I tried and it worked really well."
Heather Gartside
Heather Gartside: "A heart of wood. Looking through a sentry box at Fredensborg Palace, Denmark."
Ricardo Torres
Ricardo Torres: "I took a picture of this couple looking at the Irish Sea from the Great Orme, Llandudno, North Wales. It reminded me of a quote by writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry: "Love does not consist of gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction."
Jean Sabiron
Jean Sabiron: "Unashamed budgies in love in a public park in Poitiers, France."
Ann Rollo
Ann Rollo: "This photo of a traditional Mangalorean wedding was taken four years ago in Mumbai, India when I married my soul mate. This picture captures the essence of Valentine's Day. My husband and I grew up in different parts of the world, different cultures and socio-economic backgrounds and had very different lives. But when we met we fitted so perfectly together, like a piece in a puzzle."
Amanda Jane Etchells
Amanda Jane Etchells photographed this rose against a clear blue sky.
Sujata Ohol
Sujata Ohol: "A celebration meal, before our friend's wedding. It's all about love."
Joanna Mecner
Two pink balloons float in the sky for Joanna Mecner's image.
Chris Addison
Chris Addison: "Some heart shaped flowers, which I photographed on a day out."
CLAIRE GOODBODY
Claire Goodbody: "A Valentine's Day message written in the snow on the bonnet of a red car."
Ian Millwaters
Ian Millwaters: "A row of heart-shaped kites."