A picture of the vast ecological region known as the Cerrado in Brazil has won first place in this year's International Garden Photographer of the Year.

Marcio Cabral of Brasilia, Brazil, scooped the award with his winning image entitled Cerrado Sunrise.

Image copyright Marcio Cabral

Tyrone McGlinchey, managing director of IGPOTY said: "Marcio has captured a spectacular vision of plant life in the Cerrado, displaying the beautiful flowers of Paepalanthus chiquitensis, stretching out on countless filaments towards the first light of the rising sun."

Gardens and landscape scenes from all around the world have also been commended in the competition, showing nature in all seasons. From rolling hills of golden rice in China to a flower-smelling hamster in Austria, take a look at a selection of winning images.

Image copyright Mark Bauer Image caption Mark Bauer spotted a carpet of purple heather in Stoborough Heath National Nature Reserve, Dorset.

Image copyright Annie Green-Armytage Image caption Annie Green-Armytage discovered a hobbit door, called the Moon Gate, in Bavaria, Germany.

Image copyright Shaofeng Zhang Image caption These rolling hills show golden rice in the Zhejiang Province in China, photographed by Shaofeng Zhang.

Image copyright Yi Fan Image caption Yi Fan shot this endangered medicinal plant growing wild in the mountains of Yunnan in China.

Image copyright Steve Lowry Image caption Steve Lowry, from Northern Ireland, polarised light to create this image of the structure of wood.

Image copyright Mauro Tronto Image caption Mauro Tronto was highly commended for this shot of Val Buscagna in Piedmont, Italy.

Image copyright Henrik Spranz Image caption A wild European hamster smells a flower in Vienna, Austria, photographed by Henrik Spranz.

Image copyright Marianne Majerus Image caption This frozen landscape was captured by Marianne Majerus at New Castle of Ansembourg in Luxembourg.

Image copyright Cathryn Baldock Image caption Cathryn Baldock won the Abstract category by overlaying multiple lily pads to show their beauty and intricacy.

Image copyright John Glover Image caption John Glover captured this sunrise in East Sussex.

Image copyright Alan Price Image caption A female blackbird pauses while looking for vegetation to build her nest in Gwynedd, Wales, seen by Alan Price.

Image copyright Nigel McCall Image caption An August scene of fruit and flowers shot in Aberglasney Gardens, Carmarthenshire, Wales, by Nigel McCall.

Image copyright Minghui Yuan Image caption This caterpillar in Wuhan City, China, sports a colourful mohican hairstyle, spotted by Minghui Yuan.

Image copyright Anne Maenurm Image caption The slopes on the peak of Golica in Slovenia are covered with wild Narcissus in late May, shot by Anne Maenurm.

Image copyright Hans Van Horssen Image caption A spider creates a web to protect its young using a Helenium flower for foundation, seen in The Netherlands by Hans Van Horssen.

Image copyright Andrea Pozzi Image caption Andrea Pozzi secured first place in the Breathing Spaces category with this view from Tombstone Territorial Park, Yukon Territory, Canada.

Image copyright Alison Staite Image caption Alison Staite shot these sunlit Pulsatilla flowers at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London.

Image copyright Volker Michael Image caption Volker Michael was commended for capturing Wisteria in full bloom in Germany.

Image copyright Frantisek Rerucha Image caption Frantisek Rerucha was highly commended for her composition of dried flowers.

Image copyright William Dore Image caption William Dore photographed this isolated group of pines, shrouded in mist and rain in The Trossachs, Stirling, Scotland.

Image copyright Masumi Shiohara Image caption This still life of plums by Masumi Shiohara was highly commended.

Image copyright Clay Bolt Image caption Clay Bolt created a photo series to highlight the plight of North America's bees as they face increasing pollution and disease.

The International Garden Photographer of the Year 2019 is open for entries on 20 February.