Your pictures: Sorrow
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "sorrow".
-
Ela Fraczkowska
Ela Fraczkowska: "This is a portrait of my grandmother and I really don't think you need to know her in order to tell what her face expresses. I took it in Poland in her house."
-
Hector Carvajal
Hector Carvajal: "Immediately after seeing this tiny little flower outliving the rest, it became clear to me that this was something worth capturing. I find myself appreciating the tiniest of things."
-
Doris Enders
Doris Enders: "What a tragedy, I thought when I passed these four crosses by a roadside in Texas, USA. I could still feel the sorrow it had caused."
-
Anne Jones
Anne Jones: "When I found this rosebud alone on a bush, never having had the time to fully bloom, these words by Edgar Allan Poe immediately came to mind, 'Deep in earth my love is lying. And I must weep alone'."
-
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "Disaster struck. Tears were shed!"
-
Angela Mayne
Angela Mayne: "This describes the sorrow of mankind to me, taken at Pompeii, Italy."
-
Sarah Brewer
Sarah Brewer: “You cannot escape grief, you learn to accept it as an ebb and flow of pain and peace. This photo was taken during a visit to my dad’s resting place after an unexpected loss."
-
Maria Zaric
And finally, a sculpture at a cemetery in Belgrade, Serbia from Maria Zaric. The next theme is "Fantastic voyage", and the deadline for your entries is 30 January. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.