In Pictures

Week in pictures: 13 - 19 January 2018

  • 20 January 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

A fox walks past 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 16 Image copyright Hannah McKay/ Reuters
Image caption A fox runs past the front door of 10 Downing Street in London. Earlier this month, Theresa May abandoned plans to hold a vote on the fox hunting ban.
A passenger plane is seen struck in mud on an embankment. Image copyright AFP
Image caption A Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737 skidded off the runway at Trabzon Airport, Turkey. None of the 168 passengers and crew on board was injured.
A woman feeds seagulls from a ferry. Image copyright Chris McGrath/ Getty
Image caption A woman feeding seagulls from on board a ferry in the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey.
An Indian participant tries to control a bull. Image copyright ARUN SANKAR/ AFP
Image caption A participant tries to catch a bull during an annual bull-taming event in the village of Palamedu on the outskirts of Madurai, India.
Karl Kersten adjusts a hat covered with ostrich feathers. Image copyright STEPHANIE LECOCQ/ EPA
Image caption Artisan fashion designer Karl Kersten adjusts a hat covered with ostrich feathers to be worn by performers in Belgium's Carnival of Binche. The carnival is a Unesco World Heritage event, and is one of the biggest and most popular events in the country.
Armed women attend a rally to show support to the Houthi movement in Sanaa, Yemen Image copyright Khaled Abdullah/ Reuters
Image caption Armed women attend a rally in support of the Houthi movement in Sanaa, Yemen.
A Chinese worker places red lanterns on a rooftop in order to let them dry out. Image copyright FRED DUFOUR/ AFP
Image caption A Chinese worker dries freshly made lanterns at a factory in the village of Tuntou, Hebei province, southwest of Beijing, ahead of the forthcoming new year celebrations.
People gather to protest against plans to further restrict abortion laws in Krakow, Poland January 17, 2018. Jakub Porzycki/Agencja Gazeta via Reuters Banner reads "Women"s rights - women"s business" . Image copyright Jakub Porzycki/ Agencja Gazeta/ Reuters
Image caption People gather in Krakow to protest against a further tightening of the abortion laws. Abortion in Poland is illegal apart from in cases of rape, foetal damage or when the mother's life is in danger.
A black cab driver waves a Union Jack flag whilst standing on a taxi. Image copyright Kirsty O'Connor/ PA
Image caption A black-cab driver waves a Union Jack flag while standing on a taxi on London Bridge, during a protest against Transport for London and the taxi-hailing service, Uber.
A girl interacts with her pet while waiting for a blessing. Image copyright Jose Luis Gonzalez/ Reuters
Image caption A girl kisses her dog as she waits for a blessing from a priest on the day of Saint Anthony, the patron saint of domestic animals, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Tom Cruise runs along Blackfriars Bridge in London. Image copyright Victoria Jones/ PA
Image caption Tom Cruise runs along Blackfriars Bridge, London, during filming for Mission: Impossible 6. Cruise, who is famous for doing his own stunts, broke his ankle while jumping between two buildings during filming last year.

All photographs are copyrighted.

Related Topics