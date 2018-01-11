Your pictures: Nights out
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "nights out".
David Campbell-Lenaghan
David Campbell-Lenaghan: "Community groups who dress up as devils parade the streets during certain festivals in Barcelona. La Merce is one such event. The devils run up the streets with bangers and handheld fireworks. Lots of bangs and fire are the order of the day."
Damien Harrison
Damien Harrison: "I love capturing photographs of a packed dance floor, and adding a bit of movement, using long exposures, creates artistic impressions of the scene. This photo was taken at a local charity night to raise funds to improve the lives of adults living with cancer."
Kirat Singh Bawa
Kirat Singh Bawa: "At the Golden Temple, in Amritsar, India, this man just sat there as the temperature dropped, the lights got sharper and his eyes brighter."
Srithar Thirumalai
Srithar Thirumalai: "The Himalayas are one of the most majestic beauties in India. The view of the stars is especially good on freezing nights. The moonlight naturally enhances the beauty of the snow-filled landscape. I took this photo at midnight at Bhojbasa base camp."
Kit Kaneria
Kit Kaneria: "Nothing tops a night out like sitting on a beach until 01:00 in near total darkness with the sound of the waves and this beautiful view of the Milky Way. Using a remote trigger, I also managed to get the shadow of my camera and tripod on my shirt."
Harry Livingstone
Harry Livingstone: "A reveller savours heat from the glow of a ceremonial fire in the Brecon Beacons, Wales."
Mark Schofield
Mark Schofield: "Whilst jet lagged in Perth, Australia, this image of a gum tree was taken during a night out exploring."
Rob Low
Rob Low: "This photo was taken during an impromptu photo walk on Westminster Bridge. I had a free evening so I got a train to London with my camera. This was a five-second exposure."
Stuart Scott
Stuart Scott: "Many people in Hoi An, Vietnam, like to spend their nights out walking the streets of this ancient town. The Japanese covered bridge looks particularly elegant at night and is a go-to place for many of the tourists and the locals alike."
Mathew Browne
Mathew Browne: "A different kind of night out. A Geminid meteor streaks over the snow-capped Brecon Beacons in Wales."
Cliff Rossenrode
Cliff Rossenrode: "In the cool of darkness, an endangered black rhino drinks at a manmade waterhole at Etosha National Park, Namibia."
Andy Dickson
Andy Dickson: "Being a father of two young children, my nights out moved from pubs and clubs to middle-of-the-night photography. This was taken at a local park at a time so early some people were probably still on a night out."
DOUGLAS TAYLOR
Douglas Taylor: "The American West is a vast landscape, and it wasn't until late in the evening when I finally reached my campsite at Crater Lake National Park in Oregon. This is the scene that greeted me as I sat down to fix my dinner at the picnic table; the late summer Milky Way silhouetted by tall fir trees. It was a memorable evening's end to a very long day of driving."
Bergina Leka
And finally a rainy night in Piccadilly Circus by Bergina Leka.