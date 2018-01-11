Your pictures: Nights out

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "nights out".

  • Firecrackers in the street David Campbell-Lenaghan

    David Campbell-Lenaghan: "Community groups who dress up as devils parade the streets during certain festivals in Barcelona. La Merce is one such event. The devils run up the streets with bangers and handheld fireworks. Lots of bangs and fire are the order of the day."

  • A crowd of people, shot in black and white. Damien Harrison

    Damien Harrison: "I love capturing photographs of a packed dance floor, and adding a bit of movement, using long exposures, creates artistic impressions of the scene. This photo was taken at a local charity night to raise funds to improve the lives of adults living with cancer."

  • A man looks out on the Golden Temple with his back to us. Kirat Singh Bawa

    Kirat Singh Bawa: "At the Golden Temple, in Amritsar, India, this man just sat there as the temperature dropped, the lights got sharper and his eyes brighter."

  • Mountains against the night sky Srithar Thirumalai

    Srithar Thirumalai: "The Himalayas are one of the most majestic beauties in India. The view of the stars is especially good on freezing nights. The moonlight naturally enhances the beauty of the snow-filled landscape. I took this photo at midnight at Bhojbasa base camp."

  • A torch shines up into the night sky Kit Kaneria

    Kit Kaneria: "Nothing tops a night out like sitting on a beach until 01:00 in near total darkness with the sound of the waves and this beautiful view of the Milky Way. Using a remote trigger, I also managed to get the shadow of my camera and tripod on my shirt."

  • Silhouettes of people in front of a fire. Harry Livingstone

    Harry Livingstone: "A reveller savours heat from the glow of a ceremonial fire in the Brecon Beacons, Wales."

  • A gum tree at night Mark Schofield

    Mark Schofield: "Whilst jet lagged in Perth, Australia, this image of a gum tree was taken during a night out exploring."

  • The Houses of Parliament at night. Rob Low

    Rob Low: "This photo was taken during an impromptu photo walk on Westminster Bridge. I had a free evening so I got a train to London with my camera. This was a five-second exposure."

  • A bridge in Vietnam Stuart Scott

    Stuart Scott: "Many people in Hoi An, Vietnam, like to spend their nights out walking the streets of this ancient town. The Japanese covered bridge looks particularly elegant at night and is a go-to place for many of the tourists and the locals alike."

  • A meteor over the mountains of Wales. Mathew Browne

    Mathew Browne: "A different kind of night out. A Geminid meteor streaks over the snow-capped Brecon Beacons in Wales."

  • A rhino drinks at a waterhole Cliff Rossenrode

    Cliff Rossenrode: "In the cool of darkness, an endangered black rhino drinks at a manmade waterhole at Etosha National Park, Namibia."

  • A lamp lit street Andy Dickson

    Andy Dickson: "Being a father of two young children, my nights out moved from pubs and clubs to middle-of-the-night photography. This was taken at a local park at a time so early some people were probably still on a night out."

  • The starry night sky in Oregon DOUGLAS TAYLOR

    Douglas Taylor: "The American West is a vast landscape, and it wasn't until late in the evening when I finally reached my campsite at Crater Lake National Park in Oregon. This is the scene that greeted me as I sat down to fix my dinner at the picnic table; the late summer Milky Way silhouetted by tall fir trees. It was a memorable evening's end to a very long day of driving."

  • Rainy reflections of adverts. Bergina Leka

    And finally a rainy night in Piccadilly Circus by Bergina Leka. The next theme is "Indulgence", and the deadline for your entries is 16 January. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

