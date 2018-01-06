In Pictures

Week in pictures: 30 December 2017 - 5 January 2018

  • 6 January 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Marco Fois jumps from Cavour Bridge in front of a crowd. Image copyright MASSIMO PERCOSSI/ EPA
Image caption Diver Marco Fois jumps 15m (50ft) from Cavour Bridge into the Tiber River, to celebrate the arrival of the new year in Rome.
Visitors pose for a photo in front of an ice sculpture of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Image copyright Kyodo / REUTERS
Image caption Fireworks explode above the Taedong River during new year celebrations as visitors pose for a photo in front of an ice sculpture of an intercontinental ballistic missile in Pyongyang, North Korea.
A man gets ready backstage before performing in the Cochin Carnival. Image copyright Sivaram V / Reuters
Image caption To mark the start of the new year, a man prepares to perform in the Cochin Carnival in the southern state of Kerala, India.
Swimmers run into the water of the Atlantic Ocean. Image copyright Stefanie Keith/ Reuters
Image caption Swimmers run into the freezing waters of the Atlantic Ocean in New York City's Coney Island Polar Bear Club New Year's Day Plunge.
School children attend a yoga session. Image copyright Amit Dave/ Reuters
Image caption Schoolchildren attend a yoga session on the last day of a week-long camp in Ahmedabad, India.
Participants carrying burning barrels of tar on their heads. Image copyright Nigel Roddis/ EPA
Image caption On New Year's Eve in Allendale, England, villagers carry burning barrels of tar on their heads. The 45 barrel carriers - called Guisers - parade through the town and the whisky barrels are used to light a bonfire at midnight in the town centre while spectators and participants shout "Be damned to he who throws last."
Ice coats the rocks and observation deck at the base of the Horseshoe falls. Image copyright GEOFF ROBINS/ AFP
Image caption Ice coats the rocks and observation deck at the base of Niagara Falls, Ontario, although the water remains unfrozen. The last time the waterfall froze over completely was in January 2014, when temperatures reached -19C (-2F).
Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye. Image copyright Victoria Jones/ PA
Image caption In central London, fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye to see in the new year with a bang.
Brazilian surfer Lucas Chumbo rides a wave. Image copyright PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP
Image caption Brazilian surfer Lucas Chumbo rides a wave during the first session of 2018 at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal.
The vehicles burnt in the fire. Image copyright Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption A huge fire gutted a car park in Liverpool, destroying about 1,300 vehicles. The nearby Echo Arena had been hosting the Liverpool International Horse Show at the time, and hundreds of people were stranded overnight on New Year's Eve because of the fire.

