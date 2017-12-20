Your pictures: My Christmas

Jenny Downing: "Every year for as long as I can remember, I have acquired a new decoration for the tree. Now one of the most special moments in the run-up to Christmas is opening up my precious box of memories. As well as this delicate angel in her glass prison, I have wonky camels from Pakistan, gaudy Chinese silk goats with impossible beards, stars made out of coconut shells and a fat, green chicken that perches near the top, in place of the more traditional fairy."