Your pictures: My Christmas
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "my Christmas".
-
Nick Colston
Nick Colston: "My Christmas often involves a walk in the countryside to burn off some of my Christmas dinner. Along the walk we are likely to make some friends, like this chap."
-
Caroline Gibson
Caroline Gibson: "To escape the chaos of the streets in Kolkata, India, I wandered into the grounds of St Paul's Cathedral and was confronted with the surreal site of these nativity figures laid out on the grass awaiting assembly before Christmas Day."
-
Mike Finn
Mike Finn: "The highlight of Christmas for me is a gathering of friends to walk the paths of my village before returning for soup and good company."
-
Chelsea Cramp
Chelsea Cramp: "This holly reminds me of the Christmas song, The Holly and the Ivy. The holly itself grows with berries in the winter that tells me Christmas will soon be round the corner."
-
Nicola Carruthers
Nicola Carruthers: "My three-year-old son Matthew, playing with his digger waiting for the nativity to start. This is the first year that he’s understood Christmas and his excitement is contagious."
-
Denis Kenny
Denis Kenny: "Some time back, this poor guy washed up - shortly after Christmas - in our local river estuary, along with Santa and some reindeer."
-
Alina Mihaela Bratosin
Alina Mihaela Bratosin: "Beautiful Christmas baubles at a Christmas fair in Vienna, Austria."
-
Nick Colston
Nick Colston: "A robin sitting in the snow just feels like Christmas to me. Shame the snow came too early for us to have a white Christmas here in the UK."
-
Shahin Barzin
Shahin Barzin: "I came across this wooden nativity scene at the tip. It was juxtaposed with a truck and a baby stroller, surrounded with other household rubbish. An unusual setting."
-
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "Every year for as long as I can remember, I have acquired a new decoration for the tree. Now one of the most special moments in the run-up to Christmas is opening up my precious box of memories. As well as this delicate angel in her glass prison, I have wonky camels from Pakistan, gaudy Chinese silk goats with impossible beards, stars made out of coconut shells and a fat, green chicken that perches near the top, in place of the more traditional fairy."
-
Stephen Brooks
Stephen Brooks: "The annual Saint Nicholas Parade in Canterbury goes through the town centre and finishes at the cathedral, where there is a short service of celebration. St Nicholas's feast day is on 6 December."
-
Sharon Simon
Sharon Simon: "Christmas memories are always the most cherished and always brings happiness. I have tried to portray the same joy and festive feel from a child's perspective."
-
Kirsty MacKenzie Hill
And finally a festive spread by Kirsty MacKenzie Hill.