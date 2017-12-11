In Pictures

Britain on the verge: Life along the A1

  • 11 December 2017
Collins Road Atlas of Britain hans inside BABS cafe. Retford, Nottinghamshire. Image copyright Peter Dench

Winding across the United Kingdom, the A1 is the longest numbered road in Britain, providing a route between the capitals of England and Scotland.

Embarking on a visual road trip, Peter Dench photographed the characters and locations he encountered as he drove the length of this road. This project was intended as an homage to Paul Graham who undertook a similar photographic expedition in 1981.

Despite the nature of the task, Dench admits, "I don't like driving cars; I don't like the smell of cars, the sound of cars, the process of refuelling cars or even talking about cars, but I do like taking journeys."

Regardless of his misgivings, he hit the asphalt with the specific aim of exploring the idea of British identity in the age of Brexit.

Dench wanted to meet the real people of the UK and says, "The A1 was to be my tendril to them, an artery that connects as much as it divides. It would provide a route of certainty in a time of tumult, through a nation on the verge."

City workers check their phone. St Paul's, London. Image copyright Peter Dench
Men in suits wait to cross the road. St Paul's, London. Image copyright Peter Dench
A woman holding a cigarette. Barbican, London. Image copyright Peter Dench

The A1 begins near St Paul's in the City of London, passing the concrete blocks of the Barbican Complex. Dench captures the city workers texting in their slick suits, as others make their way through the busy city.

Further north in Holloway, he photographs young Muslims removing their shoes as they prepare to enter a mosque.

The Holloway Mosque can hold around 300 worshippers and is headed by Imam Shafiullah Patel, who advises the community to exercise their right to vote.

A young worshipper arrives for Friday prayer at the Holloway Mosque in London. Image copyright Peter Dench
A Union Flag decorated refrigerator for sale. Holloway, London. Image copyright Peter Dench
Mark, 32, from Essex selling fruit and vegetables. Holloway, London. Image copyright Peter Dench

At another point on the Holloway road, Dench met Mark, a 32-year-old fruit and vegetable seller from Essex.

Mark believes that his business has suffered because of price rises in transportation and import costs as a result of Brexit.

Despite this, he remains optimistic that the business will survive until things "settle down".

A woman reads The Daily Mirror newspaper. Archway, London. Image copyright Peter Dench
View north towards Hornsey Lane Bridge. Archway, London. Image copyright Peter Dench

At the Baldock Extra Motorway Services, Dench encounters Challis and her boyfriend Arnold, both dressed in camouflage tracksuits, socks and open-toe pool shoes. They are making their way north to visit family in Great Yarmouth.

Challis Cooper (20) and Arnold (22) take a break at Baldock Extra Motorway Services, on their way to visit family in Great Yarmouth. Radwell, Baldock, Bedfordshire. Image copyright Peter Dench
Mathew, at The Rockery Centre in Sandy, Bedfordshire Image copyright Peter Dench

Further north he meets Matthew, the proprietor of the Rockery Centre in Bedfordshire which lies on the A1.

He is more positive about the state of business. On sale for £6,000 is a selection of animal sculptures, specially imported from Kenya. "You've got to do something different," he explains. "It's the only way to survive."

Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, speak to Sky News on a television screen at an Extra Motorway Services. Haddon, Cambridgeshire. Image copyright Peter Dench
Visitors to the Nene Valley Railway. Stibbington, Camridgeshire. Image copyright Peter Dench
The NORTH. The SOUTH. Stibbington, Cambridgeshire. Image copyright Peter Dench
Friends meet at the statue of mathematician and physicist, Sir Isaac Newton, who was born near the town. Grantham, Lincolnshire. Image copyright Peter Dench

Babs sits under the menu board in the BABS cafe by the side of the road in Blyth, Nottinghamshire.

Alongside her husband Pendleton, she has worked in this roadside cabin for 27 "long" years.

Just over a mile up the road, visitors to Flo's cafe can read complimentary copies of the Truckstop News while a cardboard cut-out of the Queen watches over.

Babs sat under the menu board in BABS cafe. Blyth, Nottinghamshire. Image copyright Peter Dench
The flag of Saint George flies next to the A1. Nottinghamshire. Image copyright Peter Dench
A man eats a Flo's cafe Image copyright Peter Dench
Customers at Flo's Cafe can get a photo taken with a cut out of the Queen. Blyth, Nottinghamshire. Image copyright Peter Dench

Not far from the A1 in West Yorkshire Norman lives in a retirement home for the over-40s. The park was originally aimed at the over-50s but, due to poor business, the proprietor painted the sign down by a decade.

One of six siblings, Norman recently lost a brother to bowel cancer, the same disease that cut short his father's life at 37. It's a disease that Norman has survived.

He attributes his own illness to habitually eating bad food at unconventional times, having worked on the railways from the age of 15.

Originally a left-leaning voter, he has been influenced over the years to vote Conservative by his wife. They are both keen to move house but are having difficulty selling up, due to the location.

76 year old Norman lives in a retirement home close to the A1. Darrington, West Yorkshire. Image copyright Peter Dench
Condiments on the table at Little Chef. Doncaster, South Yorkshire. Image copyright Peter Dench
Houses situated in close proximity to the cooling towers at Ferrybridge Power Station. Knottingley, West Yorkshire. Image copyright Peter Dench
An elderly couple sat in a park. Wetherby, West Yorkshire. Image copyright Peter Dench

The Angel of The North, a large public sculpture by Anthony Gormley, welcomes visitors driving into Gateshead.

Around 33 million people a year see what is believed to be the largest sculpture of an angel in the world.

One visitor takes a detour off the A1 in order to take a selfie with his daughter.

A man takes a seflie on his phone holding a young girl in front of The Angel of the North, a contemporary sculpture, designed by Antony Gormley. Gateshead, Tyne and Wear. Image copyright Peter Dench
Entrance to the tea room at Esshottheugh Animal Park. Morpeth, Northumberland. Image copyright Peter Dench
Adi's Diner situated at the border of England and Scotland. Image copyright Peter Dench
A French couple, who arrived in Hull by ferry, document their arrival to Scotland. Image copyright Peter Dench

Dench captures a French couple, who have come via ferry to Hull, documenting their passing into Scotland.

On reaching Edinburgh, he encountered another group who have recently arrived in the UK: a family on holiday from India. They wait at the northern end of the A1, at the junction of North Bridge and Princes Street.

Looking back on his experience, Dench feels conflicted. "Driving the length of the A1, Britain doesn't seem full," he says. "At times it feels lonely. This is Britain on the verge."

Thorntonloch Caravan Park. Dunbar. Image copyright Peter Dench
A family on holiday from India at the northern end of the A! at the junction of North Bridge and Princes Street. Edinburgh. Image copyright Peter Dench

All photographs copyright Peter Dench.

A1: Britain on the Verge will be on show at Project Space, Bermondsey Street, London 16-20 January 2018.

