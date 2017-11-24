In pictures: Zimbabwe's new President Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in
Zimbabwe's new President Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken the oath of office in a packed stadium in the capital, Harare.
We take a look at pictures of the ceremony and the thousands of people gathered at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.
All images are subject to copyright.