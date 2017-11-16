Your pictures: Rooftops
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "rooftops".
Gary Davis
Gary Davis: "One of the roofs of Beijing's Forbidden Palace on a smoggy day in April of this year."
Alison Rennie
Alison Rennie: "Detail from a typical rooftop in a southern Spain mountain village."
Louise Azopardi
Louise Azopardi: "A housing estate... I walk past every day - never noticed the pyramid-style rooftops until I photographed them."
Tom Carlill
Tom Carlill: "The rooftops of Tobermory, on the Isle of Mull, in [Argyllshire] - we stayed for a week on the hill behind the town, and this was the wonderful view as we walked to the harbour each morning."
Elizabeth Webster
Elizabeth Webster: "Qatar’s capital, Doha, is often shrouded in early morning mist. This view, taken from our apartment on the 42nd floor of a 62-storey tower block, reveals the beauty of the roofs of the skyscrapers."
Maria Płonka
Maria Płonka: "I took [this picture] last year in [an] open-air museum in Skogar, in Iceland. These are 19th-Century houses with turf-covered roofs."
George Ayoub
George Ayoub: "Looking down from the old ramparts of the old town of Tallinn, Estonia's capital."
Kane Da Silva
Kane da Silva: "Taken during a trek to Everest base camp, looking down on Namche Bazaar in the Himalayas."
Marijan Milo
Marijan Milo: "Rooftops of Matera, Basilicata, in Italy. People lived in the cave-like "sassi", now abandoned, in this southern Italian city until a few decades ago. Now they are left to decay and occasional tourist visits. The picture was taken from a viewpoint above the old city."
Justin McAteer
Justin McAteer: "The view from the 'walkie-talkie building' shows how surprisingly little red is left in London when all the other colours are drained away."
Timothy Sandow
Timothy Sandow: "A statue of Buddha greets the sunrise at Borobudur Temple in Yogyakarta, Indonesia."
Sebastian Heroiu
Sebastian Heroiu: "The view from cable car station on Tampa peak, above Brasov, an old medieval town in Transylvania, Romania."
Cathryn Hindle
Cathryn Hindle