Your pictures: Rooftops

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "rooftops".

  • A Beijing rooftop Gary Davis

    Gary Davis: "One of the roofs of Beijing's Forbidden Palace on a smoggy day in April of this year."

  • A tiled roof Alison Rennie

    Alison Rennie: "Detail from a typical rooftop in a southern Spain mountain village."

  • The roof of a housing estate Louise Azopardi

    Louise Azopardi: "A housing estate... I walk past every day - never noticed the pyramid-style rooftops until I photographed them."

  • Tobermory rooftops Tom Carlill

    Tom Carlill: "The rooftops of Tobermory, on the Isle of Mull, in [Argyllshire] - we stayed for a week on the hill behind the town, and this was the wonderful view as we walked to the harbour each morning."

  • Misty skyscrapers Elizabeth Webster

    Elizabeth Webster: "Qatar’s capital, Doha, is often shrouded in early morning mist. This view, taken from our apartment on the 42nd floor of a 62-storey tower block, reveals the beauty of the roofs of the skyscrapers."

  • Turf covered roofs. Maria Płonka

    Maria Płonka: "I took [this picture] last year in [an] open-air museum in Skogar, in Iceland. These are 19th-Century houses with turf-covered roofs."

  • View of Tallinn roofs. George Ayoub

    George Ayoub: "Looking down from the old ramparts of the old town of Tallinn, Estonia's capital."

  • A town in the Himalayas. Kane Da Silva

    Kane da Silva: "Taken during a trek to Everest base camp, looking down on Namche Bazaar in the Himalayas."

  • Rooftops of Matera, Basilicata, Italy. Marijan Milo

    Marijan Milo: "Rooftops of Matera, Basilicata, in Italy. People lived in the cave-like "sassi", now abandoned, in this southern Italian city until a few decades ago. Now they are left to decay and occasional tourist visits. The picture was taken from a viewpoint above the old city."

  • A view over London Justin McAteer

    Justin McAteer: "The view from the 'walkie-talkie building' shows how surprisingly little red is left in London when all the other colours are drained away."

  • A buddah at sunset. Timothy Sandow

    Timothy Sandow: "A statue of Buddha greets the sunrise at Borobudur Temple in Yogyakarta, Indonesia."

  • View from cable car station on Tampa peak. Sebastian Heroiu

    Sebastian Heroiu: "The view from cable car station on Tampa peak, above Brasov, an old medieval town in Transylvania, Romania."

  • A sunset over a rooftop Cathryn Hindle

    And finally an image by Cathryn Hindle. The next theme is "restricted", and the deadline for your entries is 21 November. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

