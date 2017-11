From the section

The Queen and Prince Philip, who were married in 1947, celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary on 20 November.

We look through seven decades of marriage in pictures, including moments when the couple have stood together through pivotal events in history.

The royal wedding, 20 November 1947

Image copyright PA Image caption Princess Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh were married at Westminster Abbey.

Image copyright PA Image caption Crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace for a glimpse of the couple.

The birth of Prince Charles, 1948, and Princess Anne, 1950

Image copyright PA Image caption With their first child Prince Charles, aged six months.

Image copyright PA Image caption Princess Anne was christened at Buckingham Palace in 1950.

The Queen's coronation 1953

Image copyright PA Image caption Princess Elizabeth on the way to her coronation at Westminster Abbey.

1950s

Image copyright PA Image caption The Royal Family enjoy some homemade entertainment.

1960s

Image copyright PA Image caption With President John F Kennedy and his wife Jackie at Buckingham Palace.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Queen celebrates her 39th birthday with Philip and her children, who by this time also include Andrew and Edward

1970s

Image copyright PA Image caption The Queen photographs her horse Columbus on the first day of the 1974 Badminton Horse Trials.

Image copyright PA Image caption The couple relax at Balmoral Castle with their dog Tinker, a cross between a corgi and long haired dachshund.

1980s

Image copyright PA Image caption The Queen waves as Concorde flies past the Royal Yacht Britannia near Barbados.

Image copyright PA Image caption The wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Image copyright PA Image caption Taking photos on the South Sea Islands of Tuvalu.

Image copyright PA Image caption Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visit the Great Wall of China in 1986.

1990s

Image copyright PA Image caption Celebrating the 70th birthday of Baroness Thatcher in 1995.

Image copyright PA Image caption Viewing floral tributes to Diana, Princess of Wales, at Buckingham Palace in 1997.

Image copyright PA Image caption At the Birmingham Hippodrome for the 1999 Royal Variety Performance.

Image copyright PA Image caption Marking the new millennium with a glass of champagne in Greenwich, London.

2000s

Image copyright PA Image caption Concentrating at Strathclyde Fire Brigade's Command and Control Centre.

Image copyright PA Image caption A parade for the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002.

Image copyright PA Image caption Leaving the funeral of the Queen Mother in 2002.

Image copyright PA Image caption The couple enjoy a musical performance in the Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds in 2002.

Image copyright PA Image caption Holding hands at the State Opening of Parliament.

Image copyright PA Image caption A garden party in Buckingham Palace.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Queen views her 1947 wedding gown and 13-foot bridal trail at an exhibition to mark her diamond wedding anniversary in 2007.

Image copyright PA Image caption The annual Trooping the Colour parade in 2009.

2010s

Image copyright PA Image caption During a service at St Paul's Cathedral to mark the Centenary of the Order of the British Empire in 2017.

