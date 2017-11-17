A very British weekend

In Pictures

Two women kiss a boy on the cheeks at Cambridge University. Image copyright John Barber

How would you depict a long weekend in October?

World-renowned photographer Rankin asked the people of Britain to capture a normal day in their lives, taken from Friday to Sunday and moving from early morning to late at night.

More than 300 photographs were selected and the resulting images have been made into a book, This is Britain, with all profits donated to BBC Children in Need.

"I've loved being part of this unique project as it demonstrates how photography will always be the most immediate, intimate medium," says Rankin.

"Photography's power lies in its ability to speak to a broad audience. Nowhere is that better demonstrated than in This is Britain."

Here are the results from across the UK, from fairgrounds in Kent's Margate to fish and chips in Portpatrick in Dumfries and Galloway.

A child jumps on the bed. Image copyright Karah Mew
A fairground in Margate, Kent. Image copyright Natalia Radcliffe-Brine
An older man eats breakfast in bed. Image copyright Valerie McGlinchey
The sun rises over the countryside. Image copyright Simon Walkden
A fish and chips stall in Portpatrick, Scotland. Image copyright Karen Newsome
Older people in the water. Image copyright Carol Taylor
A forest dappled by light. Image copyright Ian O'Donnell
Nurses in Cardiff. Image copyright Paul Barnfather
A boy in bed. Image copyright Denise Slark
Greenwich market, London Image copyright Barbara Harrison
A homeless man sleeps with his dog in Birmingham City Centre. Image copyright Joseph Moroney
A girl hugs her chicken in West Penwith. Image copyright Annie Bungeroth
Women dance outside in carnival outfits at Taunton Carnival. Image copyright Paul Steven
A dog goes close to the camera on Bantham Beach, south Devon. Image copyright Alice Blanchard
A hedgehog in leaves. Image copyright Lucy-Jane Sanders

This is Britain is published by Photobox on 17 November in aid of Children in Need.

