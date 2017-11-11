In Pictures

Week in pictures: 4 - 10 November 2017

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

The finishing touches are made to the new wax figure of Prime Minister Theresa May. Image copyright Victoria Jones/ PA
Image caption A wax figure of British Prime Minister Theresa May has the finishing touches applied at Madame Tussauds, ahead of its unveiling to the public.
People wearing traditional Chinese dress. Image copyright Leon Neal/ Getty Images
Image caption Men in traditional Chinese dress stand at the World Travel Market event in London in order to promote tourism to the Shaanxi region of China.
Sandra, a 42-year-old elephant, paints with her trunk. Image copyright Laszlo Balogh/ Reuters
Image caption Sandra, a 42-year-old elephant, paints with her trunk in a Hungarian travelling circus in Budapest.
Joyce Mires leaves flowers at a memorial. Image copyright Scott Olson/ Getty Images
Image caption Joyce Mires leaves flowers at a memorial where 26 crosses were placed to honour the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Texas. On 5 November, Devin Patrick Kelley shot and killed the people when he opened fire during Sunday service at the church.
A woman takes a selfie with an image of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin. Image copyright Vasily Fedosenko/ Reuters
Image caption A woman takes a selfie with an image of Vladimir Lenin at Independence Square in Minsk, as people gathered to mark Revolution Day, the official public holiday commemorating the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution.
A picture taken from undated video shows a sheep approaching a photo of Barack Obama. Image copyright Jenny Morton/University of Cambridge/ PA
Image caption During an experiment at the University of Cambridge, which was reported this week, a sheep approaches an image of Barak Obama in order to demonstrate its ability to recognise familiar human faces.
A Houthi follower emerges from a gap in a flag. Image copyright Khaled Abdullah/ Reuters
Image caption A Houthi follower emerges from a gap in a flag as he attends a rally to show support to the Palestinians in Sanaa, Yemen.
A woman holds a banner "Freedom for politicians". Image copyright MARTA PEREZ/ EPA
Image caption A woman holds a banner saying "freedom for politicians" as crowds gather at Saint James's Square, Barcelona to protest against the imprisonment of pro-Catalonia independence leaders.
Hubaib cries in a swing. Image copyright Hannah McKay/ Reuters
Image caption Hubaib, a three-month-old Rohingya refugee boy, cries in a swing inside his shelter in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
Racehorses train at sunrise at Middleham Park Racing ground, North Yorkshire. Image copyright Charlotte Graham/REX/Shutterstock
Image caption Racehorses train at sunrise at Middleham Park Racing ground, North Yorkshire.

