The Portrait Salon Awards 2017 celebrate images submitted to, and rejected by, the Taylor Wessing National Portrait Gallery Photographic Portrait Prize.
The awards were founded by Carole Evans and James O Jenkins in 2011.
Artist Julie Cockburn selected 46 images for this year's exhibition, on 16 November 2017 in London Fields.
She says: "As an artist who looks at and works with portraits every day, I thought that selecting from the submissions to Portrait Salon would be a straightforward process - but it was one of the hardest things I have done, testing me, educating me and touching me in ways I had not expected."
The exhibition of 46 portraits from the Portrait Salon 2017 can be seen at Pub on the Park, London.