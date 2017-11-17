In Pictures

The best photos rejected from the National Portrait Gallery's Taylor Wessing Prize

The Portrait Salon Awards 2017 celebrate images submitted to, and rejected by, the Taylor Wessing National Portrait Gallery Photographic Portrait Prize.

Disabled and non-disabled dancers standing in a line Image copyright Andy Lo Po
Image caption Andy Lo Po's picture captures the current line-up at contemporary dance company Candoco

The awards were founded by Carole Evans and James O Jenkins in 2011.

Artist Julie Cockburn selected 46 images for this year's exhibition, on 16 November 2017 in London Fields.

She says: "As an artist who looks at and works with portraits every day, I thought that selecting from the submissions to Portrait Salon would be a straightforward process - but it was one of the hardest things I have done, testing me, educating me and touching me in ways I had not expected."

A person wearing a dress standing on a grassy hill Image copyright James Perolls
Image caption "Alexander hid his passion to cross-dress until July 2016. This photograph documents the first time he wore women's clothing outdoors," says photographer James Perolls
Daniel Karl Thrastarson, Reykjavik, 2016 Image copyright Dave Imms
Image caption Dave Imms's picture was taken during an initiative in Iceland to encourage young people to reject substance abuse and to promote health and family bonding
Two girls standing on a beach holding cameras Image copyright David Eaton
Image caption Rhiannon & Rhiannon was taken by David Eaton
A school boy sitting on a chair Image copyright Harry Borden
Image caption "My portrait is of my son Oscar. I was inspired to make this image when I noticed the proliferation of enamel badges on his lapel. I guess they confer status within the hierarchy of the school," says Harry Borden
A young woman next to a swimming pool smoking a cigarette Image copyright Will Hartley
Image caption Maria, Spring Break, Cancun, Mexico, 2017 was taken by Will Hartley
An elderly lady wearing a woolly hat and coat Image copyright Dean Belcher
Image caption Dean Belcher photographed Mary, who lives in a home for people with long-term mental illness, in Dulwich, south London
A boy wearing a tracksuit in a stadium Image copyright Jasper Fry
Image caption Jasper Fry photographed Abdoulie, who plays for Afro Napoli United, which focuses on anti-racism and integrates refugee footballers with Neapolitans
An elderly man sitting on a chair Image copyright Leon Foggitt
Image caption Chris was photographed by Leon Foggitt, at Submit to Love Studios, home to a collective of self-taught artists who have had brain injuries
A lady with her hair in a hair net Image copyright Lewis Khan
Image caption Gina and is one of a series of images produced by Lewis Khan during an artist residency at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London
A lady lying on a sofa looking at the camera Image copyright Mark Aitken
Image caption Mark Aitken photographed Phylis in Cressingham Gardens estate, Tulse Hill, south London
An elderly lady lying in bed looking at a wall clock Image copyright Nicola Muirhead
Image caption As part of her series on Trellick Tower, in west London, Nicola Muirhead photographed Edith
Two school children lying on a sofa looking at a television Image copyright Sarah Lee
Image caption Sarah Lee photographed twins Joe and Duke Brooks, 15
A caterer sitting in a canteen Image copyright Matt MacPake
Image caption Matt MacPake photographed Carol, a cracker packer at Carr's of Carlisle
Jeremy Corbyn Image copyright Tom Barnes
Image caption Tom Barnes photographed Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for Shortlist Magazine

The exhibition of 46 portraits from the Portrait Salon 2017 can be seen at Pub on the Park, London.

