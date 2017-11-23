In Pictures

Sparklers and snow in Maine

Devon-born photographer Cig Harvey now lives in a Maine farmhouse with her husband, Doug, daughter Scout and Scarlet, the dog.

Her highly personal pictures use her family as subjects to create extraordinary images. The poetic representations focus on colour and light, and often use the snowy Maine winters as a background.

Writer Jacoba Urist says that each photograph "captures the tiniest fragments in everyday life that make our breath convulse - that sharp, spontaneous inhale in our chest when we encounter something divine".

Here is a selection of images from her book.

A young girl in a red coat in the snow Image copyright Cig Harvey
Three boys by an inflatable Image copyright Cig Harvey
A girl has a loose tooth Image copyright Cig Harvey
A pregnant woman on a beach Image copyright Cig Harvey
A young girl in a velvet cloak Image copyright Cig Harvey
A child with a sparkler Image copyright Cig Harvey
A rainbow on a girl's face Image copyright Cig Harvey
Legs underwater Image copyright Cig Harvey
A white coat in the snow Image copyright Cig Harvey
A girl underwater Image copyright Cig Harvey

You an Orchestra You a Bomb by Cig Harvey is published by Schilt Publishing & Gallery.

