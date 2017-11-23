Sparklers and snow in Maine

Devon-born photographer Cig Harvey now lives in a Maine farmhouse with her husband, Doug, daughter Scout and Scarlet, the dog.

Her highly personal pictures use her family as subjects to create extraordinary images. The poetic representations focus on colour and light, and often use the snowy Maine winters as a background.

Writer Jacoba Urist says that each photograph "captures the tiniest fragments in everyday life that make our breath convulse - that sharp, spontaneous inhale in our chest when we encounter something divine".

Here is a selection of images from her book.

Image copyright Cig Harvey

Image copyright Cig Harvey

Image copyright Cig Harvey

Image copyright Cig Harvey

Image copyright Cig Harvey

Image copyright Cig Harvey

Image copyright Cig Harvey

Image copyright Cig Harvey

Image copyright Cig Harvey

Image copyright Cig Harvey

You an Orchestra You a Bomb by Cig Harvey is published by Schilt Publishing & Gallery.