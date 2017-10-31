In pictures: New York truck attack
A truck is driven along a bike lane killing a number of people, in what police say is a terror attack.
A white pick-up truck mowed people down after entering the West St-Houston St pedestrian-bike path in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, the New York Police Department says.
At least eight people are now known to have been killed and 11 were seriously injured. Mangled bikes littered the area after the incident.
While driving south on the path, the truck collided with a school bus, the police say.
A man who then emerged from the vehicle brandishing imitation guns was shot and arrested by police officers. Police said only that he was 29, but local media named him as Sayfullo Saipov, an immigrant who arrived in the US in 2010.
Some of the injured were treated by first responders at the scene...
...while others were taken to hospitals.
Many eyewitnesses were traumatised by the incident. Police urged people to avoid the area as a major emergency services operation got under way.
Police dogs are being used to check vehicles.
Pupils from a nearby school were picked up immediately by their parents, as police sealed off the area.
Top city and state officials held a crisis meeting to co-ordinate their response. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said it was "cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians". President Donald Trump described the attacker as "a very sick and deranged person".