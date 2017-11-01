The highlights of past Winter Olympics
Images from past competition by Getty Images, the official photographic agency of the IOC.
Heinz Kluetmeier/ Getty Images
At the 2010 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Vancouver, Canadian snowboarder Johnny Lyall leaps through Olympic rings.
B Bennett/ Getty Images
At the 1980 Winter Olympic Games, Team USA celebrate their 4-3 victory over the Soviet Union in the men's ice hockey semi-final. The game, in Lake Placid, New York, was dubbed "the miracle on ice". The USA went on to win the gold medal by defeating Finland 4-2.
Cameron Spencer/ Getty Images
Emily Cook, of the United States, practises ahead of the freestyle skiing women's aerials finals on day seven of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.
Trevor Jones/ Getty Images
In 1984, ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, of Great Britain, perform their Bolero routine at the Winter Games, in Yugoslavia.
Jamie Squire/ Getty Images
Shannon Rempel, of Canada, competes with Elli Ochowicz, of the United States, during the women's speed skating 500m at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.
Getty Images
Devon Harris, Dudley Stokes, Michael White and Samuel Clayton, of the Jamaican team, crash out of the bobsleigh fours event, during the 1988 Winter Games, at the Canada Olympic Park.
Pascal Rondeau/ Getty Images
A freestyle skiing competitor performs an aerial routine during an event on 13 February 1992 at the Winter Games, in Tignes, France.
Alex Livesey/ Getty Images
Alexander Spitz, of Germany, in action before he fell and broke his leg during the downhill LW2 class at the 1998 Winter Paralympics, in Nagano, Japan.
Central Press/ Getty Images
At the 1964 Winter Games, in Innsbruck, Austria, 80,000 spectators watch the ski-jump event.
Shaun Botterill/ Getty Images
Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, of Norway, competes in the biathlon men's 10km sprint at the 2010 Winter Olympics, in Vancouver, Canada. The biathlon combines cross-country skiing with rifle shooting.
Getty Images
The Olympic cauldron and flame, with the Bolshoy Ice Dome in the distance, at sunset during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, in Russia.