Your pictures: Footprints

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "footprints".

  • Small wet footprints Brian Anderson

    Brian Anderson: "Wet footprints circumnavigating a fountain at the wonderful Alnwick Garden in Northumberland."

  • Footsteps filled with pebbles Anne Robertson

    Anne Robertson: "Our nine-year-old son was inspired by the works of artist Richard Long and created his own pebble footprints while playing on a Welsh beach."

  • A man walks through black sand Kelly Beckta

    Kelly Beckta: "In Iceland, Vestrahorn features stunning lava dunes that look like they are from another planet. The fog, waves and those black dunes provide a truly dramatic scene, definitely a place to have a quiet moment and leave some footprints."

  • A row of different people's feet Sam Gauldie

    Sam Gauldie: "Attached is a family portrait taken while we were visiting Florida last year from our home in Massachusetts, USA."

  • Trainers superimposed together Paul Dean Wallasey

    Paul Dean Wallasey: "Thought I'd experiment a little to achieve this photo of ghostly footprints. I moved the shoes during a 30-second exposure to create this effect."

  • Wet footprints next to a bed Nicholas Collins

    Nicholas Collins: "Passing through a beach house off France's west coast, I was struck by the contrast of the wet footprints against the aged oak floor. However, afterwards, what has made this one of my favourite images is the ambiguity of the context."

  • Trainers hang from a tree Arron Kukadia

    Arron Kukadia: "This photo was taken on the University of Nottingham campus. I wonder if we can trace this person's footsteps throughout the night."

  • A group of people walk up a sand dune Louise Azopardi

    Louise Azopardi: "Trekking up one of the sand dunes in Tarifa, Spain. Leaving footprints and pawprints which will soon disappear under more sand with a gust of the Levante Wind."

  • A man walks along the beach tessa dessain

    And finally an image by Tessa Dessain taken on Nanarup Beach, Western Australia. The next theme is "shivers", and the deadline for your entries is 31 October. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

