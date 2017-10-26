Your pictures: Footprints
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "footprints".
-
Brian Anderson
Brian Anderson: "Wet footprints circumnavigating a fountain at the wonderful Alnwick Garden in Northumberland."
-
Anne Robertson
Anne Robertson: "Our nine-year-old son was inspired by the works of artist Richard Long and created his own pebble footprints while playing on a Welsh beach."
-
Kelly Beckta
Kelly Beckta: "In Iceland, Vestrahorn features stunning lava dunes that look like they are from another planet. The fog, waves and those black dunes provide a truly dramatic scene, definitely a place to have a quiet moment and leave some footprints."
-
Sam Gauldie
Sam Gauldie: "Attached is a family portrait taken while we were visiting Florida last year from our home in Massachusetts, USA."
-
Paul Dean Wallasey
Paul Dean Wallasey: "Thought I'd experiment a little to achieve this photo of ghostly footprints. I moved the shoes during a 30-second exposure to create this effect."
-
Nicholas Collins
Nicholas Collins: "Passing through a beach house off France's west coast, I was struck by the contrast of the wet footprints against the aged oak floor. However, afterwards, what has made this one of my favourite images is the ambiguity of the context."
-
Arron Kukadia
Arron Kukadia: "This photo was taken on the University of Nottingham campus. I wonder if we can trace this person's footsteps throughout the night."
-
Louise Azopardi
Louise Azopardi: "Trekking up one of the sand dunes in Tarifa, Spain. Leaving footprints and pawprints which will soon disappear under more sand with a gust of the Levante Wind."
-
tessa dessain
And finally an image by Tessa Dessain taken on Nanarup Beach, Western Australia. The next theme is "shivers", and the deadline for your entries is 31 October. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.