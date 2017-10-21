In Pictures

Week in pictures: 15-21 October 2017

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

The Duchess of Cambridge dances with a costumed figure of Paddington Bear. Image copyright Jonathan Brady/ PA
Image caption The Duchess of Cambridge dances with Paddington Bear on Platform 1 of Paddington Station, London, during the Charities Forum event which brings together children supported by the Royal charities.
A group of prelates stand in the sun. Image copyright TIZIANA FABI/ AFP/ GETTY IMAGES
Image caption Prelates attend a holy mass for the canonisation of 35 new saints in St Peter's Square in Vatican City. The new saints include 30 martyrs murdered in Brazil in the 17th century by Dutch Calvinists, three Mexican children who died in the 16th Century and Italian Capuchin Angelo d'Acri.
Lulu looks at the camera. Image copyright CIA / HANDOUT / EPA
Image caption Lulu the Labrador has been retired from the CIA's explosive detection training programme because she lost interest in sniffing explosive odours. She has now been adopted by her handler.
A girl plays with firecrackers. Image copyright Danish Siddiqui/ Reuters
Image caption A girl plays with firecrackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai, India.
The Queen inspects a soldier. Image copyright Hannah McKay/ Reuters
Image caption In London's Hyde Park, the Queen inspects The King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery during a parade.
A refugee carries his goods on his back. Image copyright Paula Bronstein/ Getty Images
Image caption Thousands of Rohingya refugees fleeing from Myanmar wait for hours in the sun to enter the refugee camps on a rice field near Palang Khali, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Rohingya refugees have fled into Bangladesh since late August during the violence in Rakhine state, causing a humanitarian crisis in the region.
Richard Spencer walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him. Image copyright Shannon Stapleton/ Reuters
Image caption Richard Spencer (centre), a white supremacist and so-called leader of the alt-right movement, is met by demonstrators on his way to deliver a speech on the campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville.
The red sky over Westminster. Image copyright NEIL HALL/ EPA
Image caption The remnants of Hurricane Ophelia dragged in tropical air and dust from the Sahara, combining with debris from forest fires in Portugal and Spain, to turn the sky red over Westminster, London.
Raila Odinga sits on the roof of his car, surrounded by supporters. Image copyright Baz Ratner/ Reuters
Image caption Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance coalition, arrives for a political rally at the Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi, Kenya.
A man fishing in a lake. Image copyright SINA SCHULDT/ AFP/ GETTY IMAGES
Image caption Standing by a lake in Stuttgart, south-west Germany, a man fishes on an autumnal day.

