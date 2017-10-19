Your pictures: On toast
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "on toast".
Thea Boyd
Thea Boyd: "Last weekend, while my family in Ontario, Canada, enjoyed turkey with all the trimmings, this was the best I could come up with for a lonely Thanksgiving dinner in the American state of Ohio. The succulent provided much-needed companionship, but the cilantro was the star of the dish."
Jackie Sclater
Jackie Sclater: "Working lunch: with a little help from my friends."
Steve Carrera
Steve Carrera: "My workplace decided to scale back this year. So now I am forced to get up at the crack of noon and take time making breakfast. Unemployment is not all bad."
Kelly Trivedy
Kelly Trivedy: "Chocolate spread, toasted white bread and English breakfast tea, who says Mondays are miserable?"
Mark Prescott
Mark Prescott: "Delights on offer at the Corinth Canal viewing stop. Spotted on the end of the shop and cafe building at this popular tourist stop in Greece."
Doris Enders
Doris Enders: "I didn't know what to put on my toast until I read about this week's topic."
Peter Austin
Peter Austin: "For the love of eggs, we often potter around the second-hand shops and markets of the world. And when we pick up something nice, I feel the urge to take a picture of it as soon as we get it home. This toast rack is a good example. And, yes, I did eat it."
mariska mourik
Mariska Mourik: "We brought up this abandoned wild baby rabbit, first with a bottle and then on toast. When he was big enough, we set him free."
Nicola Kelleher
Nicola Kelleher: "This is a photograph from this summer, when we made a toast on the train to our good friend Cathy on her birthday. As you can see from the splashes, the train was going at quite a speed."
Bower Corwin
Bower Corwin: "And finally an image by Bower Corwin of a heart-shaped egg on toast."