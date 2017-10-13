Your pictures: Decay
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "decay".
-
Adam X
Adam X: "An abandoned Grade II listed former orphanage in the south of England - I was amazed to find the electricity was still running."
-
Anne Patchell
Anne Patchell: "Mushrooms grew on this decaying pussy willow tree stump for several years until this summer when it collapsed, with a nudge from my grandson."
-
Joshua Polson
Joshua Polson: "A television is the only piece of furniture remaining in an abandoned farmhouse outside of Pierce, Colorado. Neighbouring communities purchased the property, along with many others, in an effort to drain water and reroute it to growing municipalities. The properties are not maintained and often ignored after purchase."
-
Arun Kumar
Arun Kumar: " I love this decayed beautiful metal fence, it tells its own life story. Next to this is a new metal fence, but this one looks more elegant. This was taken at Hamstead Infant School in Birmingham."
-
Sandra Sipka
Sandra Sipka: "This is the monument to the uprising of the people of Kordun and Banija in Petrovac, Croatia. Like many of the World War Two monuments, it has been left to decay for many years after the war in the 1990s. Even worse, stainless steel slabs have been stolen to be sold as scrap metal, giving the structure a post-apocalyptic look."
-
Paul Tait
Paul Tait: "In the early morning light on the banks of the River Deben in Woodbridge, Suffolk, a decaying boat hints at past glories and holds long-lost stories of the water."
-
jenny downing
Jenny Downing: "Each October our garden sprouts a crop of shaggy ink caps. Provided they are picked when still tightly closed they are good to eat (sautéed in a little garlicky oil or butter). However, after they have opened they deliquesce spectacularly, oozing inky black spore-containing liquid."
-
Paul Harris
Paul Harris: "Industrial decay was clearly evident at Cochin port, India, when we visited in May, made all the more evident by the luxury cruise ships docked alongside."
-
Tessa Dessain
Tessa Dessain: "A stray dog eating decaying tomatoes in beautiful blue Jodhpur, India."
-
Elizabeth Pizer
Elizabeth Pizer: "I was fortunate to come across clusters of magnificent fungi, sprouting from the trunks of a small stand of dead trees. Illuminated by late afternoon sunlight, this remarkable specimen juts prominently outward, perpendicular to the tree to which it attached itself. Its curvaceous, overhanging lip is beautifully speckled. Photographed in late spring in northern New York."
-
Brad Ruxandra
Brad Ruxandra: "My mother is extremely embarrassed by her legs and hands, and through these pictures I tried to capture the beauty and uniqueness of what she's insecure about."
-
Russell Goulding
And finally an image by Russell Goulding of a boat in Dungeness, Kent. The next theme is "on toast", and the deadline for your entries is 17 October. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.