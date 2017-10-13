Your pictures: Decay

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "decay".

  • An abandoned room Adam X

    Adam X: "An abandoned Grade II listed former orphanage in the south of England - I was amazed to find the electricity was still running."

  • Mushrooms growing out of a tree Anne Patchell

    Anne Patchell: "Mushrooms grew on this decaying pussy willow tree stump for several years until this summer when it collapsed, with a nudge from my grandson."

  • An old television Joshua Polson

    Joshua Polson: "A television is the only piece of furniture remaining in an abandoned farmhouse outside of Pierce, Colorado. Neighbouring communities purchased the property, along with many others, in an effort to drain water and reroute it to growing municipalities. The properties are not maintained and often ignored after purchase."

  • Peeling metalwork Arun Kumar

    Arun Kumar: " I love this decayed beautiful metal fence, it tells its own life story. Next to this is a new metal fence, but this one looks more elegant. This was taken at Hamstead Infant School in Birmingham."

  • An empty modernist building Sandra Sipka

    Sandra Sipka: "This is the monument to the uprising of the people of Kordun and Banija in Petrovac, Croatia. Like many of the World War Two monuments, it has been left to decay for many years after the war in the 1990s. Even worse, stainless steel slabs have been stolen to be sold as scrap metal, giving the structure a post-apocalyptic look."

  • A tipped over boat Paul Tait

    Paul Tait: "In the early morning light on the banks of the River Deben in Woodbridge, Suffolk, a decaying boat hints at past glories and holds long-lost stories of the water."

  • A decaying mushroom jenny downing

    Jenny Downing: "Each October our garden sprouts a crop of shaggy ink caps. Provided they are picked when still tightly closed they are good to eat (sautéed in a little garlicky oil or butter). However, after they have opened they deliquesce spectacularly, oozing inky black spore-containing liquid."

  • A tyre next to a port building Paul Harris

    Paul Harris: "Industrial decay was clearly evident at Cochin port, India, when we visited in May, made all the more evident by the luxury cruise ships docked alongside."

  • A dog with a tomato Tessa Dessain

    Tessa Dessain: "A stray dog eating decaying tomatoes in beautiful blue Jodhpur, India."

  • A mushroom's spores Elizabeth Pizer

    Elizabeth Pizer: "I was fortunate to come across clusters of magnificent fungi, sprouting from the trunks of a small stand of dead trees. Illuminated by late afternoon sunlight, this remarkable specimen juts prominently outward, perpendicular to the tree to which it attached itself. Its curvaceous, overhanging lip is beautifully speckled. Photographed in late spring in northern New York."

  • A woman's hand on her leg Brad Ruxandra

    Brad Ruxandra: "My mother is extremely embarrassed by her legs and hands, and through these pictures I tried to capture the beauty and uniqueness of what she's insecure about."

  • A decaying boat Russell Goulding

    And finally an image by Russell Goulding of a boat in Dungeness, Kent.

