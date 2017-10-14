In pictures: British Press Photographer Awards

Assignments 2017 showcases the best images taken by members of the British Press Photographers’ Association in the past 12 months.

  • Prime Minister Theresa May visits Smithfield Market in the City of London Stefan Rousseau

    Stefan Rousseau caught British Prime Minister Theresa May in a happy mood as she visited Smithfield Market in the City of London on the final day of campaigning for general election 2017. All of these pictures and many others can be seen at Truman Brewery Gallery in London until 16 October.

  • Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn reads the book 'We're Going on a Bear Hunt' to children at a visit to Brentry Children's Centre Matt Cardy

    Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn was also on the campaign trail when Matt Cardy photographed him at an expressive moment as he read a story to children in Bristol.

  • Outgoing leader Nigel Farage embraces Diane James Daniel Leal-Olivas

    Outgoing UKIP leader Nigel Farage was pictured by Daniel Leal-Olivas awkwardly embracing the new leader Diane James at the party's autumn conference. Ms James stood down as leader last month after just 18 days in charge.

  • Katy Perry performs on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Joanne Davidson

    Joanne Davidson photographed Katy Perry on stage at Glastonbury.

  • Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry taking part in a training session Paul Grover

    Paul Grover captured the moment Prince Harry beat his brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, across the line in a race at the Queen Elizabeth Park in London as part of the Heads Together #oktosay campaign.

  • Yorkshire Terriers Bruce Adams

    A row of Yorkshire Terriers caught the eye of photographer Bruce Adams at Crufts Dog Show.

  • Kendall Jenner at the Cannes Film Festival Graham Whitby Boot

    Graham Whitby Boot's picture of Kendall Jenner was taken at the Cannes Film Festival.

  • Reinhold Botzel GER competes in the Men's High Jump - T47 final Bob Martin

    Bob Martin photographed Germany's Reinhold Botzel during the High Jump T47 Final, at The Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

  • Officers of the Metropolitan Police bow their heads Pete Maclaine

    Officers of the Metropolitan Police bowed their heads as PC Keith Palmer's funeral cortege was driven out of the Chapel of St Mary Undercroft in the Palace of Westminster. Pete Maclaine photographed the scene. PC Palmer had been guarding the Houses of Parliament on 22 March when he was stabbed to death.

  • The scene of a huge fire at Grenfell tower block in White City, London Guilhem Baker

    At least 80 people are believed to have died when a huge fire engulfed Grenfell Tower, a 24-storey building in north Kensington, London. This picture was taken by Guilhem Baker.