In pictures: Association of Photographers Awards 2017
The winners of this year's AOP Photography and Open Awards are announced.
-
Nicky Hamilton
Nearly 300 finalist still and moving images can be seen at The Old Truman Brewery in London 13-16 October. Photo: Nicky Hamilton, Open Award Single
-
Alex Telfer
The awards comprise the Photography Awards, open to AOP photographer and assisting photographer members, and the Open Awards, which everyone can enter. Photo: Alex Telfer, Commissioned Advertising Series
-
Robert Wilson
Curators of this year's awards included the editor of the Daily Telegraph, Chris Evans, Creative Review’s art director, Paul Pensom, and BBC News Online photo editor Phil Coomes. Photo: Robert Wilson, Commissioned Editorial Single
-
Danielle Kalinovskis
Danielle Kalinovskis, Open Award Series
-
Rob Lawson
Rob Lawson, Commissioned Design Series
-
Nick Hall
Nick Hall, Commissioned Editorial Series
-
Phil Fisk
Phil Fisk, Non-Commissioned Portrait Series
-
Jason Hawkes
Jason Hawkes, Non-Commissioned Environment Series
-
Benedict Redgrove
Benedict Redgrove, Project award