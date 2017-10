Image caption

A Rohingya Muslim child carries an infant at a refugee camp in Palang Khali near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. A UK charity appeal to help people fleeing violence in Myanmar has been launched by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC). The government said it would match the first £3m donated by the public. More than 500,000 Rohingya Muslims have left the country, with many now staying in camps in Bangladesh.