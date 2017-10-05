Your pictures: On the road
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "on the road".
-
sunil pareek
Sunil Pareek: "Camels crossing the Shipra River in Ujjain, India."
-
Pete Evanson
Pete Evanson: "This scooter was parked in Helmsley, North Yorkshire. When I went to have a look, I saw the 1966 World Cup transfer on the front, which I thought just made it."
-
Peter Swan
Peter Swan: "I took this photo of a hare when walking in the Lowther Hills of Scotland. A road leads to the summit of some of these hills, because of the position of radar and radio masts."
-
Tessa Dessain
Tessa Dessain: "This was the first clear night on our road trip around New Zealand. We parked up right on the shore front, and listened to the waves while looking up at the Milky Way."
-
christiaan cruz
Christiaan Cruz: "My tribute to the late Harry Dean Stanton. This is a blow-up of 35mm film image, shot sometime in 1997 on the Southern California Desert stretch of Interstate 15. The pedestrian walked into frame by accident and only caught my eye later during printing."
-
Lise Leino
Lise Leino: "Taking a break in the shade after a long journey to the camel fair in the Indian town of Pushkar."
-
Sarah George
Sarah George: "I love showing my husband around my home country, America. Driving is the best way to get a sense of the enormous spaces and landscapes. Last year, we drove around in a VW campervan for our honeymoon. Here he is taking in a vast expanse of open road and sky in eastern Oregon."
-
Vitaliy Popkov
Vitaliy Popkov: "Maria was walking off-road in the Carpathian Mountains. Tomorrow, she will spend the whole day in the mountains: she will collect white mushrooms and sleep in the woods. Collecting mushrooms gives her some money, that's why she travels in the mountains, sleeping in the open air."
-
Tom Coombs
Tom Coombs: "The snail was half way across the road in rural France. It was taken on a Canon compact camera on macro setting, under natural light."
-
Becky Hamilton
Becky Hamilton: "This is a main road on the island of Sark, one of the Channel Islands. No cars drive here; only bicycles, horses and tractors. Here, Mike and Sarah carry their instruments and camping gear to the Sark Folk Festival, in soft evening light, anticipating their headline performance with The Buffalo Huddleston Band."
-
Lucy Hebda
Lucy Hebda: "A car is still, on the road, in Havana, Cuba, where 1950s cars are still bustling."
-
Rob Proctor
Rob Proctor: "The infamous Lombard Street, San Francisco. Taken last year on our California road trip, with my fiancee, Jo. The procession of cars down the eight hairpin bends amongst the colourful flowers was almost surreal."
-
Anissa Tijani
Anissa Tijani: "This was taken in the desert of Morocco. M'Hamid [El Ghizlane] is known as "the end of the road". It took about two hours to reach the desert dunes."
-
Melissa Mac Bean
And finally an image by Melissa Mac Bean. The next theme is "decay", and the deadline for your entries is 10 October. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.